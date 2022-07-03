Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Mother of the Bride

With our first Huffman Daughter Wedding approaching, there are some big decisions to be made.

Picking a cake or flowers will be easy enough, but there’s one very important decision that I need to make that will require months of searching, considering and contemplation.

WHAT AM I GOING TO WEAR?

I’ve never been a Mother of the Bride (MOB) before. At the handful of weddings I have been to over the past 10 to 15 years, I was focused on the bride and her dress. I don’t recall what any MOBs were wearing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

When I think MOB, the first thing that comes to mind is my two grandmothers at my mom and dad’s June 1965 wedding. They both wore those fabulous 1960s Mad Men-style dresses, the kind that required a girdle and a sturdy bra. Shoes and handbags were dyed to match the icy pastel tones. Both wore gloves and corsages.

That could be a fun, retro look for this wedding. But also completely uncomfortable. I’ve never worn a girdle and it’s been years since I had to wear pantyhose. The thought of being stuffed into a tight-fitting formal dress for hours and high heels makes me want to gag. And I don’t want to look like I’m going to a retro costume party.

I figured it was time to start shopping.

After innocently clicking on just one Instagram ad for special event dresses, my feed was immediately commandeered by ads for every kind of bridesmaid/MOB-style manufacturer out there.

Long dresses! Short dresses! Sequins! Lace!

I don’t mind the spam. I may not know what I do want to wear, but I know what I don't want to wear.

For example, none of the following words should come to mind when describing my MOB dress: 1. Dowdy. 2. Matronly. 3. Stately. 4. Frumpy. 5. Staid. 6. “Nice.”

I don’t want to wear the traditional MOB dress. You know the look: fitted bodice, maybe a bit of lace, long skirt. Likely made of some stiff, formal kind of fabric, faux silk or taffeta. Color: Gray or some other sedate hue. Completely predictable and functional; it has MOB written all over it. Snore.

Ugh. I’m sorry, I may be the MOB but I am not wearing a boring MOB dress. That is no fun.

I want something with color: blue, pink, green, red, purple! But wait — I can’t wear something too colorful. The MOB is not supposed to take any attention away from the bride and bridesmaids. To outshine anyone in the bridal party is a MOB no-no.

Yes, it will be the second-biggest formal event in my life, but this is not the time to make a runway fashion statement. I should be stylish but not attention-grabbing. Fun but not avant-garde. Comfortable but not Free People boho.

I’m also avoiding black. Sure, you can’t go wrong with the traditional little black dress. But is black an appropriate color for a MOB? I happen to love my future son-in-law. I don’t want to give the impression that I am in mourning. This is not a funeral.

On Instagram I found one dress manufacturer that promises to make a semi-custom dress, sizes 0 to 36W with your choice of neckline, sleeves and length. We’re talking tulle, sequins, floral prints and more. There are a few styles that aren’t too MOB that I actually like.

But ordering an Internet Dress? Isn’t that taking a bit of a risk? We don’t want to repeat the Internet Couch fiasco of 2021. Yet the prices are right – around $100. Another red flag? Who can make a custom dress for $100? I am imagining sweatshop conditions in a foreign country. Can I in good conscience celebrate all things MOB wearing a dress made by the labor of low-paid factory workers?

I could also rent a dress. I’ve written about being a fan of Rent the Runway before, so I know the ins and outs of renting clothes. But what if the dress I pick isn’t available that weekend? Or doesn’t fit? What if it gets lost in the delivery process? Would I need a backup MOB dress and in that case, shouldn’t I just buy one and have it safely secured in my closet far in advance?

After looking at dresses over the past few days, I haven’t made up my mind yet. But unlike other big events in my life, I’m feeling a lot calmer than I expected. I’m not overly worried. I know that everyone will be looking at the bride, not her mother.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.