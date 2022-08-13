Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Motherhood: Against all odds

The most I’ve ever won in the lottery is $10, but that didn’t stop me from buying a ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions drawing a few weeks ago.

A teeny tiny chance to win a BILLION + 337 more million dollars? Count me in.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

On our morning walk around the neighborhood, my husband and I took turns fantasizing about what we’d do if we won the jackpot.

Some were obvious.

First we’d pay off the Huffman daughter’s student loans. See ya Sallie Mae. Lose my number.

While we were at it, we’d also tell Sallie Mae to pay off some random stranger’s student debt. Because when you’ve got billions you love surprising random strangers, Fairy Godmother style.

Next, we’d pay back those scholarships the Huffman girls earned at various Catholic colleges, high schools and elementary schools. Thank you for your support, Education People, and here’s your money back.

Another easy one: we’d pay off all mortgages for everyone in our family. Voilà! No more house payment for all the moms and dads, aunts and uncles, cousins; heck, we’d even pay off the mortgages for our second and third cousins. Got Huffman DNA? Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

After that, my husband said he would buy one of those super-deluxe Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. He’d have it customized with all the gadgets and we’d take off on an epic road trip.

However, because we are now billionaires, we would not have to actually do any planning for said road trip. We’d have our own personal travel concierge set up all the routes and rest stops and fun glamping stations (with FLUSH toilets and showers with superior water pressure).

A second or even third Sprinter van could be made available for any other Huffman family members who wanted to join the caravan. Every time we stopped to fill up the tank, we’d pay for everyone else also getting gas at the station. Because: billions.

One of my big splurges would be creating an annual family reunion for all cousins and aunts and uncles and even our favorite ex-aunts and ex-uncles. We’d meet in a fabulous destination, perhaps a beach somewhere. No, wait, I’d buy a family vacation compound in MAUI, with multiple cottages for vacationing Huffman family members. All expenses, including flights, would be paid. No more excuses about how we wished we’d see each other more often.

Because this is a fantasy, I’d keep my job as a reporter. In fact, I’d buy the company that owns the Napa Valley Register and write the CEO a blank check. Color ink on every page! Ads are free! A whole section dedicated to cute pet photos! Local news for everyone!

Seeing as I am now a billionaire, I’d set up my own foundation to give away millions of my billions. My professional team of money-givers would dole out the big bucks for housing, mental health, food insecurity, health care, etc.

I'd also build a roller skating rink AND ice rink in Napa. Open daily, free admission, free snacks. I bet even Oprah has never built a skate rink.

A few days after the lottery drawing I asked my husband if our ticket had any of the winning numbers on it. I knew someone near Chicago had won, but I was curious if we won a buck or two.

Oh, I didn’t buy a ticket, he said.

Ahhhhhhh. Well, I guess we just saved $10.

Dear Chicago Mega Millions winner: DM me. I have a billion ideas for you.