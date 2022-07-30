Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Motherhood: behind the lens

I’m not a frequent Facebook poster, I just lurk a lot.

Hey, there’s my cousin on a Florida vacation! A new cartoon from my brother! A Huffman daughter’s sixth-grade classmate’s mom is kicking ayuss as a swim coach!

But it’s not all pinot noir and roses. Some Facebook friends go beyond the usual mom/kid posts and Willy Wonka/Drake memes. And I’m here for it.

It’s been more than 15 years since we worked together, yet I’m Facebook friends with former Napa Valley Register photographer Lianne Milton.

Lianne had a pandemic baby and finished her master’s degree simultaneously, and still managed to document life as a new mom. Real life.

The Washington Post recently published some of her work in a photo essay called “The Vulnerability of New Motherhood, Heightened by a Pandemic.”

The series features first-time moms who photographed themselves during COVID, writing deeply and honestly about their experiences.

Little Teo was born in February 2020. Right after that, the (baby) sh*t hit the fan, as we all know. Lianne found herself isolating in a small home in Wisconsin with this tiny human.

Spoiler Alert + Understatement of All Time: It was not easy.

“Nothing could prepare me for… the birth of my son,” Lianne wrote. “How do I process this identity shift?”

“I had to navigate and negotiate between two worlds,” as both mom and student/partner.

She turned to photography.

In one image taken by Lianne, she breastfeeds her son. Little scratch marks from Teo’s tiny fingernails dot her chest almost like a mother’s “battle wounds.” A thick blue blood vein, visible under her skin, runs down towards his mouth.

In another photo, Lianne is holding newborn Teo. She is not smiling. She is not looking at the camera. There are dark circles under her eyes. Her hair falls over part of her face. It is a beautiful yet also harrowing image.

Lianne also photographed herself underwater, her face near the surface, bubbles coming from her mouth. Her eyes are closed. Is she floating? Is she drowning? Can she take a breath? Or only exhale?

“My intention was to bring visibility to the identity shift, the burning exhaustion and the ambivalence” of motherhood, wrote Lianne.

Sweet Jesus, I can relate. I was ambivalent about having kids until I met Mr. Huffman. But I knew I wanted to be with him and he wanted kids, and we all know the end of that story. We got the best three Huffman daughters a mom and dad could ask for. And I’m not just saying that because we’re empty-nesters now and don’t have to share the ice cream with three other people.

But oh, those first few months with a newborn were absolutely crushing. The lack of sleep. Wondering what the eff you are doing. The depression. The tears. You don’t know it yet but you’ve got to all but surrender to motherhood, otherwise it will eat you alive. Am I being dramatic? You bet I am.

I now see that I was a very immature 27-year-old when I had our first baby. I still thought I was the center of my world. How little I knew. How little I still know.

“Being a mother is a process,” wrote Lianne. “And it has turned me inside out.”

Inside out and upside down. Kind of like a snow globe. You hold the fragile dome in your hand. The fake snow slowly settles, only to be shaken again and again.