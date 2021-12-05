Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Not his favorite Thanksgiving

It wasn’t the Thanksgiving we originally planned.

Yes, Dear Husband’s COVID quarantine technically ended at midnight on Nov. 24, meaning he was “free” to mix and mingle in public again. And just in time for turkey day!

There was just one problem.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

Dear Husband (DH) was still coughing. And still tired. And still out of breath. Basically, still acting like a COVID-19 patient, although a mostly recovering one.

Sure, he might have tested “negative” for the virus at that point, but should one break COVID quarantine by immediately heading to an indoor family gathering including folks in their 70s and 80s? Maybe best not to infect Grandma on a national holiday with a deadly virus while passing the stuffing.

Early that week, I approached him carefully.

You shouldn’t go to Thanksgiving dinner if you’re still coughing, I told him.

He looked at me in dismay.

We both knew what he’d be missing. Every Thanksgiving was special, but this one was supposed to be extra.

Obviously, Thanksgiving 2020 had been a huge bust. After 20 months of pandemic, 2021 was meant to be The Return of Thanksgiving. Everyone wanted to make up for lost time.

Instead of going to his parent’s house or my parent’s house like usual, we were all invited to our future in-laws’ house. There would be a bounty of turkey, ham, veggies, rolls, stuffing, pies… you name it, they were planning it. We’d be meeting some of their family for the first time. There would surely be Wedding Talk.

And he couldn’t go.

On Thanksgiving morning, DH cooked the ham we promised we’d bring. It included a bourbon, brown sugar, pineapple glaze that made me swoon when I sipped a spoonful of it. Nectar of the gods, it was. DH wasn't going to be there but his ham would be memorable.

Ham and pies in hand, we headed over the hills to (future) Grandma’s house where, as promised, Thanksgiving was in full swing.

It’s killing DH that he can’t be here right now, I told everyone.

Me being an introverted extrovert, I would have been fine being home alone. I love my quiet time.

Not DH. He’s an extroverted extrovert. He’s a man made to party. I like to talk to people but Dear Husband LIVES to talk to people. Especially his daughter’s future in-laws. So. much. to. talk. about.

Dinner was wonderful. But the whole time I was eating all I could think of was bringing home dinner for the guy that got left behind.

He had saved some of his ham, so I knew that was covered. But he specifically requested turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

I was determined not to let him down. No husband was going to go hungry on Thanksgiving on my watch.

After everyone had filled their plates, I returned to the kitchen. Future Father-In-Law knew what I was after. I would have been happy with one plate to bring home, but this man knows DH. Not one but TWO trays of leftovers were arranged, each food item carefully foil-wrapped so nothing would get mushy on the ride home.

I reached over and put two rolls on top.

No, no, no, he said. Two won’t do. Take all that are left. We don’t want anyone going hungry on Thanksgiving, COVID or not.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.