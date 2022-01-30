Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Now hiring

Did you hear? The Napa Valley Register is hiring a managing editor.

Our previous, Sean Scully, left us in November to take a new job doing government news. Our owner, Lee Enterprises, promptly started looking for a replacement.

Somehow I got left out of the hiring process, but I figured now was my chance to create my own job description for Successful Managing Editor of the Napa Valley Register:

1. Must enthusiastically like, appreciate and approve all of my story ideas. A trip to Discovery Kingdom to meet lion cubs? Yes. Profile of amateur haunted house makers? Yes. Assignment to cover the woman who plants 100,000 tulip bulbs every spring? Yes.

2. Must be able to put up with reporter “personalities.” Journalists are often an odd bunch. We did not find “corporate life” to be suitable and therefore ended up in journalism. Eccentric, quirky, weird and/or all of the above, it doesn’t matter at a newspaper.

3. Must be able willing to take phone calls from the public, namely those who are Not Happy With Something We Wrote.

On any given day I could hear Sean talking to the mother of a man who got arrested and who did not appreciate her son’s name being in the paper, to an elderly reader who didn’t get her paper that day to PR people with a “great” story idea. The ideal candidate must also be impervious to insults including “You Suck,” “You Loser” and good ‘ol “Eff You.”

4. Must be willing to let reporters throw you under the bus in case of emergency. We may need to blame you for an unpopular decision, story or headline.

5. Must love old typewriters and continue to provide adequate display space for growing newsroom vintage typewriter collection. Nonnegotiable.

6. Must be able to keep newsroom well stocked with notebooks, keep courthouse computer access subscriptions current and know how to correctly enter a time punch when someone worked four hours of on a paid holiday and took 37 minutes of sick leave. Ability to fix temporarily jammed newsroom printer a bonus.

7. Must write weekly team email recaps mentioning each reporter by name and the favorite story of the week. Attach analytics so we can see which of our stories got the most, and least, clicks. Make us feel better when our story “did not resonate” with readers.

8. Must be into holidays. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, etc. each require its own decorations, color theme, lights, treats, etc. and should be appropriately planned in advance and celebrated.

9. Hold weekly in-person staff meetings. Sean will admit he was not a meeting person. But reporters love to talk about reporting and hear how we are doing it, or not doing it. Yep, we are an exceptionally needy bunch.

10. Must like the same journalism movies as me. Examples: “All the President’s Men”, “The Paper" (Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Glenn Close) and my fav: “Continental Divide” with John Belushi (Big city thugs and endangered eagles, all in one).

Now you might be thinking, "OK, Miss Smarty Pants, if you’ve got such great ideas why don’t YOU apply for the job?" Thanks, but no thanks. I’m already managing editor of my own publication — “The Huffman Family Daily News” — and it runs on a 24-hour news cycle. I don’t need to manage anyone or anything else.

But if my job description sounds good to you, hit me up. Interviews start next week. Bring typewriters.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

