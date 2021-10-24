Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Off limits

I admire her work ethic. Badass, if you ask me. Plus, she’s always got cash. Napa Valley visitors are happy to be here, especially after COVID, and they are happy to spread the love, i.e. tip. Keep on tipping, visitors! Momma is happy when daughters have their own money!

She rents a room in a house in Napa, but still visits our house fairly regularly, usually bringing take-out food and homework. After announcing herself i.e., “The Fun Has Arrived!” and then roughhousing with Penny the dog, she leaves a trail of dog toys, food wrappers, dishes, and Amazon package envelopes in her wake. Gotta love that kid, even her messes.

Oldest Daughter and Fiancé are taking notes for wedding plans. They recently flew to Denver for a wedding that included photo ops with two donkeys. Wearing top hats. The donkeys, I mean.

We want animals at our wedding, said our girl. Larry and Lenny the (alleged) hedgehogs may be part of the event. And couldn’t Lemon the Cat be included?

When are they getting married? Answer: They haven’t decided yet. They want to pick the venue first. There’s talk of a redwood forest. Or something with vineyard views. Or under some oak trees? Whatever you want, we say, which is not like me at all.