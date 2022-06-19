Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Party like it’s … 2018?

Last Saturday we did something we haven’t done in four years: Have a party. With people. Inside a house.

It was a Napa graduation celebration for Portland College Girl. She officially graduated in early May, but thanks to moving and other New Grad Stuff we hadn’t been able to have a “friends and family” gathering until now.

Invites for the party went out to all the local VIPs in her life. As we addressed the envelopes, I realized the last time we had seen many of this same group was back in 2018, for this same daughter’s high school graduation.

Wow, are we that lame? Have we really not socialized with friends in four years? What are we, hermits?

The answer is yes, and yes. And mostly yes.

It’s easy to blame COVID. There was one big Huffman family party in February 2020 but after that, we all kind of went underground. We quarantined. We isolated.

During our two COVID Christmases, we all chose separate time “slots” to visit Grandma and Grandpa, and we sat outside, wearing masks when we exchanged gifts. When our visit times accidentally overlapped, we waited outside for our turn and only waved at nieces and nephews across the driveway. It was like visiting a divorced family who didn’t get along. Weird.

As COVID went on, some of us got used to self-isolating. As in, me.

The truth is: I’m an introvert. Or maybe an introverted extrovert. Or an extroverted introvert? Either way, I like my quiet time. I spend more than eight hours a day talking and interviewing people. And when I’m in Girl Reporter mode, I love it.

But, when I get home, my tongue and brain are tired. I like to not talk. And do less thinking. Which isn’t really fair to Mr. Huffman, who is definitely an extroverted extrovert.

I admit that if you give me plenty of advance warning (no last-minute invites, for god’s sake — absolutely dreadful), once you get me out of the house, I’m good to go. I’ll talk to people all night long. I am a professional question-asker. And people love to talk, answering questions about themselves.

But I don’t always want to leave my home zone. It’s so cozy. I have my craft room. And my books. And our comfy couch. And the Huffman pets, who like to sit on my lap when I wrap up in their favorite blanket. Add a cup of tea and I see no reason to leave my little nest and go out into the world and talk to more people.

The other truth is that for introverts, COVID only encouraged our introverted ways.

Why go out when there’s a killer virus on the loose? As a result, some of us introverts retreated more into our little introvert bubble, which got smaller and smaller. And that’s not a great thing. Speaking for myself, if I don’t fight my introvert tendencies I might not ever leave my comfy bed.

OK, back to the grad party.

As friends started arriving that Saturday afternoon, we hugged like it had been years since we got together (it has).

We reminisced. We got caught up. There were some tears. Yes, a lot of talk about COVID. For example: Omicron? Delta? When? How many boosters have you had? Also, when is your hip replacement surgery?

People were cheek-kissing and handshaking like it was 2018. A few guests wore masks, but for good reasons.

I got all the Happy Mom feels watching Grad Girl hang out with her local friends. They’re all grown up and working Real Jobs. I am so impressed by them.

I (sort of) hope it’s not four years until I see them all again.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

