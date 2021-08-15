Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Remodel diaries

I’m glad COVID has kept us from having visitors because our house is going through a mid-life crisis.

We’re in the midst of a kitchen makeover that came to include new floors, countertops, painting cabinets, adding an island, removing a wall and a new toilet and vanity.

Go on, tear up the floor, take out the toilet, toss the kitchen sink, rip off the old tile countertops. No big deal, right?

Tsk, tsk, tsk. Such naivety. The Jennifer of April 2021 had no idea what she was getting into. I pity her. Someone should have sat her down and given her a Big Dose of Remodel Reality.

It’s been about four months since the work began and I can’t tell if we are 75% done or we have 75% still to go.

That’s because the project keeps changing. Like that flesh-eating bacteria, it keeps gobbling up other things in its path; parts of the house we didn’t know we were going to remodel.

It turns out that once you start such a remodel, it’s hard to stop.

It’s like that children’s book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”