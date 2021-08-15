Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Remodel diaries

I’m glad COVID has kept us from having visitors because our house is going through a mid-life crisis.
We’re in the midst of a kitchen makeover that came to include new floors, countertops, painting cabinets, adding an island, removing a wall and a new toilet and vanity.
Go on, tear up the floor, take out the toilet, toss the kitchen sink, rip off the old tile countertops. No big deal, right?
Tsk, tsk, tsk. Such naivety. The Jennifer of April 2021 had no idea what she was getting into. I pity her. Someone should have sat her down and given her a Big Dose of Remodel Reality.
It’s been about four months since the work began and I can’t tell if we are 75% done or we have 75% still to go.
That’s because the project keeps changing. Like that flesh-eating bacteria, it keeps gobbling up other things in its path; parts of the house we didn’t know we were going to remodel.
It turns out that once you start such a remodel, it’s hard to stop.
It’s like that children’s book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”
If you give a house a makeover, it’s going to want new countertops. And if you give it new countertops, it’s going to want new paint. And if it gets new paint, it’s going to want a new front door. And if it gets a new front door, it’s going to want a new couch and a matching rug. Also: barstools, floating shelves and a matching paper towel holder.
In the meantime, with much of our furniture being exiled or deported, we are currently reduced to sitting on a single loveseat and eating dinner on a plastic folding table. An inflatable exercise ball has become a footstool.
If all three Huffman girls + guy come over at the same time, they’re either sitting on the floor or we’re all getting VERY cozy together on our tiny couch.
The front room looks kind of abandoned. The dining room table is now a workbench for drills, paint cans, brushes, rolls of masking tape, caulk and random pieces of floor trim. A china cabinet has been cleaned out and stands empty. A remaining couch is missing the pillows.
Normally summer is a great time to lounge in our backyard. Not this year. Not unless you find relaxation while gazing over at a broken recliner, discarded kitchen cabinets, sheetrock chunks, paint, paint rollers and a used kitchen sink. 1-800-GOT-JUNK: call me!
On the bright side, I can say that our newly installed countertops are lovely. The blue of the kitchen cabinets is exactly what we wanted. Those soft drawer closures my husband picked out are nifty. He especially loves his new butcher block island.
One of my favorite changes is something I always wanted: an instant hot water dispenser thingee. Push a little lever and water—the perfect temperature for a mug of tea—magically pours out. How is this even possible?
Since this is a COVID construction project, I figured our remodel called for a COVID time capsule.
I spent a few weeks gathering up memorabilia: disposable gloves, a bunch of newspaper articles (Napa Register, SF Chronicle and NY Times), face masks (disposable and cloth), a commemorative Napa Register pandemic T-shirt (“We covered more than our faces, we covered the pandemic”), a copy of my COVID immunization card, a “Fauci Ouchie” sticker, a piece of tile from the old kitchen countertops, an assortment of hand sanitizer bottles and sprays and photos of the kitchen “before” the remodel.
Unfortunately, the sheetrock guys finished their work before my time capsule was ready to go in its intended hiding space.
Note to the future owners of the Napa Huffman House: at this point I still don’t know where our time capsule is going. But it will definitely be there. In the meantime, how are our new countertops doing?
