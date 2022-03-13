Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Shake it off

I finished my 19th half marathon last Sunday morning and:

a. It sucked.

b. It was a “character building” experience.

c. I’m glad I did it?

d. It might have been my last.

e. All of the above.

If you selected E, you are correct.

I think I was so glad I wasn’t running the full 26.2 miles of the Napa Valley Marathon that I underestimated the 13.1 miles of the Napa Valley Half Marathon that I was planning on running.

Oh, I was “all in” when I signed up months ago and started training.

Half marathon, shmath marathon, I told myself at the time. The course is in my own backyard, I thought. It’s a net downhill. I’m trained up. I have an awesome training partner running with me. I’m stocked up on Roctane Gu.

Yeah, no.

Before we even got to the start line, GI issues, i.e., an urgent need to go, were crashing the pre-party. No one likes doing personal business on a deadline in a porta-potty but that was my situation at 6:30 a.m. on that Sunday. Awesome.

Once we were off and running, things seemed A-OK. I started to calm my normal anxious self.

And then came the sun.

What about it? Wasn’t it sunny, with temps in the 50s and with no wind, AKA “perfect running weather”?

Not for this mother runner. Thanks to a little thing called menopause, the sun is like my running kryptonite. Out comes the sun and down goes my energy, kind of like an old battery in a flashlight. Fading fast.

For the half marathon, my training partner and I had a “great” plan to walk for a minute or two after every mile marker. And at first, it was all good. But by miles 8 and 9, something was wrong.

Someone had obviously taken those half marathon mile markers and moved them out far, far into the distance. It was a trick. A cruel prank. The longer we ran, the farther apart those mile markers got. The marathon markers appeared regularly, yet the half marathon markers? Like an extinct animal, hiding from civilization.

My hips were also making themselves known. They were achy. Tired. Feeling every decade that I am.

I stopped to stretch regularly, but there’s only one thing that helps the hips feel better and it is not running 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 more miles.

I sucked it up and kept going, slowly.

Why did I sign up for this? I thought. What was I doing? I’m dying here. Just leave me for the sag wagon. Or the vultures.

Did I share any of this with my running partner, my teammate? Isn’t that what partners are for? Yes and OF COURSE NOT!

She was having a great run. She was bouncy, she had energy, she was feeling SUPER.

I totally did not want to kill her runner’s high.

Besides, if I shared my pain with her, that would mean I’d have to admit I’m not perfect. And I want to be! Because if you’re perfect, you don’t have problems! Your hips don’t ache and your bowels always cooperate!

Being perfect means no conflict. No drama. No confrontation.

And wouldn’t that be a wonderful, predictable, peaceful world?

Of course, nobody’s perfect. No run is perfect and no 13.1 miles is ever going to be perfect.

So yeah. No neat and tidy ending here. Just another reminder that I’m 100% human.

As I write this, I’m also realizing I really can’t leave my half marathon tally at 19. First, it’s an odd number and that is completely unsatisfying. Stopping 20 sounds so much more complete. Maybe there’s a half somewhere in rainy, overcast Oregon.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

