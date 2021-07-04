Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa

What do you call a stowaway kitten who survives a car ride from Vacaville to Napa, hidden inside the engine compartment?

Lucky.

Or Lemon, as she is now known.

Last week the Oldest Huffman daughter was driving home when she noticed a little white tail peeking out of the wheel well of the car in front of her.

That car pulled over into the parking lot of a market, and so did our girl.

There’s a CAT in your CAR! she shouted at the driver.

The driver popped the hood for her, but couldn’t stay to help extricate the kitty. I have to go to work, he said, pointing inside at the market.

Rounding up a can of cat food, our girl managed to pull the kitten from its oily hiding spot, where it promptly collapsed in her hands as if completely overwhelmed by its high-speed ordeal.

It’s in shock, she thought.

When the driver said the kitten wasn’t his, our girl knew what she had to do.

She put the cat in her hat and took it home.