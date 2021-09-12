Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Taking a stab at it

My back is killing me, said my husband last week. It feels like someone is stabbing me with a knife.

He had been grumbling about it over the past couple of days. OK, maybe four or five or sixish days.

Arrrghhh, he groaned. I might have to go to the urgent care, he said that Saturday morning.

I frowned. Are we being a wee bit dramatic? I thought. As far as I know, you’ve never been in a knife fight. How do you really know what a stabbing feels like?

I fully admit that I am an anti-urgent care/ER kind of person. My motto is unless you’ve cut off your hand, stuck a Tic Tac up your nose or swallowed a dime (the last two of which actually happened to two Huffman toddlers) just wait until the next workday and then call your regular family doctor for an appointment. We don’t need to be rushing off to the ER for “indigestion.”

Maybe you pulled a muscle? I suggested. Have you taken some ibuprofen? Pepcid?

In other words, suck it up, man. We’ve got weekend chores to do. That dog poop in the backyard isn’t going to pick itself up.

Sunday night rolled around, and he was still complaining. Yes, there was a bit of a rash, but he’s always had sensitive skin.