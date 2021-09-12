Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Taking a stab at it

My back is killing me, said my husband last week. It feels like someone is stabbing me with a knife.
He had been grumbling about it over the past couple of days. OK, maybe four or five or sixish days.
Arrrghhh, he groaned. I might have to go to the urgent care, he said that Saturday morning.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
I frowned. Are we being a wee bit dramatic? I thought. As far as I know, you’ve never been in a knife fight. How do you really know what a stabbing feels like?
I fully admit that I am an anti-urgent care/ER kind of person. My motto is unless you’ve cut off your hand, stuck a Tic Tac up your nose or swallowed a dime (the last two of which actually happened to two Huffman toddlers) just wait until the next workday and then call your regular family doctor for an appointment. We don’t need to be rushing off to the ER for “indigestion.”
Maybe you pulled a muscle? I suggested. Have you taken some ibuprofen? Pepcid?
In other words, suck it up, man. We’ve got weekend chores to do. That dog poop in the backyard isn’t going to pick itself up.
Sunday night rolled around, and he was still complaining. Yes, there was a bit of a rash, but he’s always had sensitive skin.
Just call the doctor's office first thing in the morning, I said to him. I’m sure they can squeeze you in.
Monday morning I was going about my day (in other words completely forgetting about his phantom stabbing) when he called me at work.
I just saw the doctor, he said.
I have Shingles.
Wait, WHAT? You’ve got to be kidding, I said. Oh, man. Now I feel terrible. I hear Shingles is really painful. Like stabbing painful.
In 2018, a dear friend of mine got Shingles. It was awful, she said.
Her news really shocked me. I thought that Shingles was something, ahem, old people got. But my friend is a year younger than me, and she’d gotten it.
Turns out, because I had chickenpox in 7th grade, I was a ripe candidate for Shingles. The Shingles virus was possibly already living in my body, just waiting to erupt, like a herpes-inspired volcano.
The good news was that there’s a vaccine. Yet, it was hard to come by back then. Apparently, at that same time, many, many other such people of a certain age also had a friend that suddenly got Shingles which lead to the Great Shingles Shot Shortage of 2018.
But after a few weeks of searching, I managed to get my Shingles shot at a local drugstore. I was smug in my knowledge that I, Jennifer Huffman, was heretofore protected against the Evil Shingles Varicella Zoster Virus. Take that off the long list of Things I Should Worry About.
However, I now see this as a total wife-fail. In 2018 I suggested to my husband that he should also get the Shingles vaccine. I told him of my extensive search for the Shingles vaccine. I believe I gave him the phone number for the drugstore that had a stock of the vaccine. I believe I encouraged him, more than once, to make an appointment. Yet, he did not get the vaccine. And after the weeks went by, I forgot about Shingles. I did not remind him again.
Which is too bad, because I hear Shingles really hurts ... like someone shoved a knife in your back.
Photos: Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.