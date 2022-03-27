Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: The Portland Type

Dear Portland:

Don’t take it personally but I don’t want to get to know you any better.

It’s not you. It’s 100% me.

You’ve had our youngest daughter up there at her “Portland University” for the past four years. Now it’s time to give her back. To her momma. Or at least the state of California.

We already have plenty of experience with Huffman daughters living out of state. For seven long years, one Huffman had a Colorado address. Finally, to her mother’s eternal gratitude, she moved back to California.

Middle Daughter remains in the North Bay, yet she and her laundry come home at least once a week.

That leaves the youngest Huffman out of pocket.

There is good reason to hope that she could be coming back to California. She’s about to graduate from college with a STEM-type degree. There are plenty of STEM-type businesses looking to hire new STEM grads.

Pause for Mom Humble Brag: The kid knows how to sequence DNA. As in human genetic material. She’s done papers on it. Printed out charts of it. She also knows how to identify bacteria found in the DIRT outside her dorm room. How’s that for STEMazing? Plus, she’s adorable. Yes, I am totally saying that because I am her mother.

She’s sending out resumes for both Oregon and California STEM jobs. I’m afraid some random and completely undeserving Portland company is going to snap her up before she can even set foot back in California, let alone Napa. And then we’ll never get her back.

We went up to see Portland College Girl this past weekend. I’ve actually only been there one other time, the day we dropped her off at her dorm. (The same day I barfed on the street on the way to taking her to her new dorm room and then cried for a solid eight hours on the way home. Mom grief is no joke.)

As much as I didn’t want to like Portland, I actually do.

College Girl currently lives in a perfect college-kid house near her school. Five bedrooms, one for each kid. Communal kitchen. She shares a bathroom with only one other roommate. All roommates are also STEM students, so there is a lot of Serious Studying going on. Not many “wild parties” that I know of. And if there are, I don’t need details.

Her room is full of plants and fun pillows and soft blankets and a Multnomah Falls poster and Anthropologie-ish décor. It’s the perfect little study nest.

Portland has cute neighborhoods galore. Excellent coffee, of course. Manageable traffic. A nearby airport. There’s rain. Quirky people. Not one but TWO Paxton Gate stores with an extensive collection of taxidermy and owl pellets.

But I’m saving the best for last.

Portland has its own vintage typewriter shop.

Really Portland? A TYPEWRITER STORE? You already had “original” locked down and then you had to go and add a store full of vintage typewriters and accessories? Thanks a LOT.

Called Type Space, the shop sells working typewriters from every era and in every color.

Naturally, I insisted we visit. Naturally, it was fantastic. Naturally, I bought an aqua-color typewriter from the 60s. And a typewriter T-shirt. And a vintage typewriter pin.

I’m still hoping our girl finds her way back to California. But if she does choose a job in Portland, I just hope it’s near the typewriter store.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

