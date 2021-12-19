Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Top 10 of 2021

A Huffman got engaged, another survived COVID-19, and one of us learned how to roller skate again! Such are three of the Top Ten Jennifer Huffman moments of 2021. Let’s dive in:

Huffman Oldest Daughter and Significant Other get engaged

This April, the Oldest Daughter’s significant other put a ring on it. And he even invited all four parents to witness the proposal. My heart was in my throat as we watched him pop the question, and their sweet excitement. Daughter and Fiancé are now planning a wedding for 2022. We are practicing calling ourselves in-laws.

Husband survives Shingles and COVID-19

This fall started off awesome but quickly went off script. Dear Husband (DH) got Shingles in September, followed by COVID-19 two months later. I learned that when DH complains of stabbing pain, he’s not making it up, i.e. Shingles. Then I learned how lucky we are to have a house that is big enough to quarantine DH when he got a positive COVID-19 test.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

We survive a kitchen remodel

Our 1990s kitchen got a glow-up in 2021. The renovation process had highs and lows. Highs: new countertops, paint, floors, farmhouse sink, and fancy new toilet. Lows: $2,000 wooden beams, wildly inaccurate contractor “estimates,” kitchen islands cut to the wrong size, cut to the wrong size yet again, and flat versus glossy paint mishaps.

Dead ancestors found in abandoned mausoleum

In September Grandma Sue, Aunt Judy, Uncle Dave and I made up our own episode of History Detectives as we tracked down the final resting place of “lost” loved ones in St. Louis. Highlight: tour of "haunted/abandoned" mausoleum, complete with bags of ashes and vacant? occupied? wooden coffins.

Back to skating

On a whim last Christmas I asked Dear Husband for a pair of roller skates. My vision: I would roll, jump and spin like 13-year-old Jennifer did while growing up on Buena Vista Drive. It would be awesome. Amazingly, my wish came true. I have been rolling. I’ve done some spinning. I’ve done a little bit of jumping. It has been awesome. Thanks DH.

Tried Botox for the first time

Did anyone else get a State Farm rebate check this year? On impulse, I used mine to try Botox.

Verdict: yes, some wrinkles were paralyzed. Yes, two eyebrows might have gotten a slight lift. Will I do it again? Depends on how State Farm does in 2022.

Got my first colonoscopy

It turns out a global pandemic is good for some things. Like putting off your first colonoscopy. But thanks to Pfizer’s vaccine, I had run out of excuses. So this May, I took a little “nap” while a doctor took a look up my you-know-what. The verdict? All clear. Enough said.

Got vaccinated three times for COVID-19

Speaking of Pfizer, Starting in April, one by one we Huffmans got vaccinated. Today, we are all vaxxed to the max. Whatever it takes to end this crazy pandemic and get back to our new “normal,” count me in. I will bare my arm for as many shots as needed.

A fun year as Girl Reporter

I love this job, but there are always certain stories that make a year particularly fun. In 2021, I got to dive into the history of former Napa business called Helgeland, meet baby giraffes, revisit lions I met as cubs and ride a backyard roller coaster that was almost as good as a trip to Disneyland. I'm coming back for more after a short holiday break.

New walking routine with Dear Husband

During the pandemic, DH, Penny the dog and I started a new routine: we walk about 2 miles together, almost every morning. I may not always jump out of bed for those early morning walks, but it’s been one of the best things about 2021.

And with that, I say so long 2021. It’s been good knowing you. Just don’t take it personal when I say that I hope 2022 is even better.

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.