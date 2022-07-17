Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: WFH: Work from home

As of this past week I can now do something much of corporate America has been doing since 2020.

Work from home.

Meh. What’s the big deal about you working from home? Plenty of folks have been home based since the start of the pandemic. In fact, many are never returning to the office full time.

Not me. I heard the WFH train. I saw the WFH train. I just decided I didn't need to take the WFH train. I can just keep doing my thing right at my desk. In my office.

During the pandemic, there were three of us Register reporters who chose not to work from home: Myself, Barry Eberling and Kevin Courtney. We each sat in our own pod, and avoided coming within six feet of each other.

It was a steady, predictable, collegial arrangement. I took pride in our collective insistence to sticking to our normal Monday to Friday in office work routine, regardless of deadly viruses trying to infect us. WE WERE WORKING. IN THE OFFICE. UPHOLDING CORPORATE AMERICA'S TRADITIONAL WORKFORCE STANDARDS AND BEST PRACTICES.

Around this same time, people would often ask if I was working from home. Nope, I’d say, mentally scoffing. I’m still here. In the office. Some of us don’t let a little thing like a worldwide pandemic keep us from our precious schedules and workplace habits. No sir, it’s pod life or nothing for me.

Also, I didn’t have a laptop. Never mind that in 2020 our corporate home office was handing out laptops to any and all. I never asked for one. I’ve never mastered using that finger trackpad thingy. The keyboard always feels weird. The screen is too small. Yes, I get an “F” for a lifetime failure to engage with laptops.

Plus, I get hundreds of emails a day. How was I going to keep up with work email at two places? Would I have to answer each email twice, once on each computer? Oh gawd.

Also, during COVID, there were too many people making too much noise in my house. We had two college kids temporarily living with us, and my husband has always worked from home. I didn’t think there’d be room for one more work-from-homer.

And wouldn’t there be too many distractions if I was to WFH? Surely I wouldn’t be able to focus on actual work, not with everything that needed cleaning or sweeping or organizing within eyesight. It’s easy to forget about that household to-do list when you’re not sitting in the household itself for eight hours straight.

So I kept working in the office.

And COVID didn’t stop.

During this January and February, when everyone was getting COVID, our new editor insisted that we all get set up to WFH, lest our reporting staff became completely decimated by COVID.

He handed me a laptop.

Jeez, I thought. I guess I can’t hide from WFH forever.

I took home the laptop.

I found a spot for the laptop — right next to my 1960s baby blue Remington Streamliner typewriter on a folding table in Oldest Daughter’s old room.

A very patient woman from our corporate IT staff spent several hours helping me set it up at home.

I figured out my email. I can log in to the Internet. I can even print.

We’re halfway through 2022, COVID is possibly waning and I am Working From Home.