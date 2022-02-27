Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: When f-bombs fly

I’m not the cuss-out-loud type, but last Wednesday afternoon the F-bombs were flying out of my mouth like nobody’s business.

It all started so innocently. I was simply driving my car, exiting the parking lot at the Register, like I’ve done 10,000 times.

A big semi-truck pulled into our parking lot, so I edged my car over to make room and then started my right turn around an old box truck parked on Vallejo Street.

And that’s when I heard it: Scrreeeeeeeechhhhhhh.

What the Effff? I thought. Oh nononononononoooooooo.

Please tell me I did not just crash into that truck and efff up the side of my car! TELL ME!

Pulling over, I jumped out and braced myself for what I hoped I would not see.

Oh, I definitely saw it.

A 1 inch pointy bit of steel, on the corner of the liftgate of the box truck, stuck out just far enough to snag the side of my car.

People, this was no paint scrape or slight marring of paint that could be “buffed out.”

That little metal bit on the back of the truck GOUGED a rip into the metal side of my car, enough to reveal the inside of the door itself. It tore down the side, from one door to the next. Like a slash from that dinosaur in “Jurassic Park,” the one that eats the guy hiding in the toilet.

EffYouSeeKay!!! I yelled. Arghhhhhhhh!!!!!!

Naturally, there was no damage to the box truck.

Oooh, I was hopping mad. At myself. At the semi-truck that “made” me move over. At the box truck, parked in a legal, albeit inconvenient, parking spot.

Look what I just did! I shouted at myself. I am an idiot!

How am I going to explain this to my husband? I thought. How am I going to explain this to my MOM? After all, the Toyota I am driving is the same one that she passed down to me after she upgraded to a newer model.

And before it was “Grandma’s” car, it was my dad’s car. And he loved driving it. I often think of him when I am driving it. And now I’ve RUINED the car. Dear Grandpa Bob up in heaven, I sincerely apologize for crunching your car next to that stupid box truck.

Oh, the humiliation.

Am I turning into that kind of driver? I wondered. The kind that can no longer gauge the correct distance when turning a corner? The kind that crashes into things?

I’m sure anyone who sees the giant rip in my car will shake their heads in dismay. Tsk, tsk, tsk. Who on earth runs into a box truck and rips their car open like that? Only a driver who isn’t paying proper attention, that’s who.

Oh, the shame! SHAME!

The next day I took my car to the auto body shop.

I waited inside while the shop owner went out to the car to see the damage. I did not want to hear or see his reaction. I did not want to see any shaking of heads or slow whistling in amazement or calling over other auto body workers to see what this crazy lady did. Nope, did not need to see or hear that.

Luckily none of that happened.

The shop owner did not scold or laugh. We’ll get you an estimate, he said confidently.

Now, what’s your auto deductible?

Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.

