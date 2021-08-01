Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: When momortunity knocks

Do you have health insurance? Because OLE Health has affordable rates. Have you thought about signing up for Covered California? More affordable rates. I can totally show you the Covered California website. Gimme your phone.

Yeah, my mom said the same thing, he said sheepishly.

Right?! Us moms think alike. Can’t help ourselves.

Another night another 20-something skater that I had literally just met was waiting for a ride.

I don’t even know this guy, but he said he’d give me a ride home, she said glibly.

Ooooh, I said, my mom antenna going up.

Ummm, is that such a good idea? I said before I could stop myself.

Do I need to walk you to his car and check him out, take a photo of his license plate, get his driver’s license number? BECAUSE I CAN.

Again, mom instincts. We can’t help it.

I know I’m not the only mom who can’t help momming.

A friend’s daughter is about to leave Napa for The Big City. Her mom is helping her move, so she’s totally covered for any and all Mom-advice. Yet when we were hanging out the other night I was itching to get in on the action.