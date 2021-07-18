Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: When sisters become friends

It didn’t help that for the last bunch of years, all three girls lived in different cities.

And then, like a little Bermuda triangle of sisterhood, this summer all three Huffman daughters found themselves living within two miles of each other in Napa.

That’s when things got weird.

One day the middle daughter announced she was heading out. To hang out with the oldest.

Wait, what? You’re going to visit your sister? And she’s actually invited you over? Like, for fun?

Yeah, she shrugged. As if they’d been “hanging out” all their lives. Which was technically true but that didn’t mean they had previously enjoyed it.

A week later the youngest Huffman said she was going downtown for dinner. With her sisters.

On another day two of the Huffman daughters went plant shopping together. Then they met at a local brewery for a “drink” and more hanging out.

They met up to play with Lemon, the new kitten. Another sister helped her sibling at a camp she was working at.

They’ve given each other birthday gifts. Actual gifts purchased with their own money from their own jobs.