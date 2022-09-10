Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: When the temperature rises

Holy Hades, that was one hot week. I’m talking face melting hot. The kind of hot that makes you collapse into a puddle of sweat. Dog drooling hot.

We have air conditioning at our house, but I’m stingy about turning it on. I was not raised with air conditioning. No, we Evans/Huffmans are make-do people and know not to expect 68 degree temperatures in the summer.

Instead of being heat “wimps,” we tough it out. Also “we” do not appreciate paying high PG&E bills.

On hotter Napa days, we do what sensible people do — open all the windows to cool the house down and then shut them mid-morning. Ta-da: the house stays cool.

And then came Labor Day 2022. When it was 113 degrees in Napa. One hundred and thirteen! DEGREES!

I heard it was going to be “hot” — so at 10 a.m. that day, I optimistically set the air conditioner at 78 degrees. I thought we’d stay relatively cool, bless my heart.

However, our home air conditioner can only cool the house by about 20 degrees. So when it’s 100, we can hover at 80, which is definitely doable. But when it’s 113? Definitely NOT doable.

By 4 p.m. on Monday, it was 86 degrees INSIDE the house. It was so hot that my brain and body were having a hard time comprehending the heat. I couldn’t get away from it. I wandered from room to room looking for elusive "cool" zones. I’d open a door, hoping for a breeze, only to be met by even more heat and dead air.

The hours dragged by.

Everything was hot. The couch, on which I laid absolutely motionless, was hot. The floor was hot. Even the tap water was lukewarm.

The cat and dog were splayed out on the floor, rolling over to new “cool” spots every 15 minutes.

We tried to pass the time watching old "Game of Thrones" episodes, but it was that season when they were fighting the wildings at the giant ice wall, and I was super irritated at the sight of all of that cold ice and how much fur everyone was bundled up in. “Winter is coming.” Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Even after 9 p.m. on Monday, it was still in the 90s outside. Our usual nightly Napa cool down was being held hostage by an evil high pressure system, leaving all of California drooping like wilted poppies.

As if the numbers would magically change, I continued to check the weather app on my phone. What was the weather forecast for the rest of the week? Answer: Tuesday would be hot. Wednesday: hot. Thursday: still hot. Friday: why ask? You know it will be hot.

I polled the Huffman daughters about how they were beating the heat.

“SF wasn’t as bad,” as Napa, wrote one daughter who lives in the city.

“In a pool the whole weekend; it was the only way,” wrote another.

I got on Twitter. Is everyone else suffering right now? Tell me I’m not alone.

I was not. Lots of suffering was reported. There must be #heatwave2022 memes by now.

It is SO HOT, I kept repeating.

Stop saying that, said my husband. It’s only making it worse.

He was right.

At one point, I noticed that the closet under our stairs was the coolest place of the house.

We should take the TV and sit inside the closet, I said half-seriously.

We all know we’re spoiled living here in Napa Valley. Most of the time our weather is a chef’s-kiss.

But when it’s this hot, it’s definitely not.