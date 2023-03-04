The Youngest Huffman and Her Guy had big plans last Friday. It was her birthday weekend. There’d be a dinner. Cupcakes. Presents.
Their dog Benji obviously did not get the group text about birthday plans, because after Our Girl and Her Guy left their apartment for work on Thursday morning, Benji decided it was time to go on an adventure.
Mid-morning Our Girl got an alert on her phone. The front door of their East Bay apartment had been unlocked and opened. But by who?
Racing home, she found … an empty apartment.
Benji was gone.
After inspecting the door it became quite clear that while the two of them were at work, Benji was at home watching YouTube videos on “how to break out of a cozy, but locked apartment.”
It turns out that if you paw at one of those remote control deadbolts for long enough, you can eventually flip the deadbolt sideways. Then, if you continue pawing, you can pull the lever door handle down just enough to crack the door open. Like the Birdman of Alcatraz, you have all the time in the world, so you patiently paw at the bottom corner of the now unlocked front door, until, bingo, you’re free. A little pile of paint chips is the only evidence you leave behind.
We moms and dads don’t like it when our kids are hurting. We spent many years picking them up and dusting them off and wiping their tears. Yes, they are “grownups” now but no parent likes to see their kids in pain, mentally or physically.
The search continued on Friday into the afternoon and night. Complete strangers volunteered to look for Benji. One woman texted to say she was cooking some hamburger to take with her on a walk, just in case she ran into Benji.
Privately, Mr. Huffman and I fretted about dognappers and ransoms, farmers with shotguns and speeding cars.
A family search party was scheduled for Saturday morning. More flyers would be posted. We discussed potential hiding spots that a smart but skittish dog would most likely be attracted to. I was trying to find a printed map of their city so we could use pushpins and highlighters to make a search grid.
Then, at 8:14 a.m. Saturday morning I got The Text.
We just opened the front door and he walked right in, Our Girl said, crying.
I started crying too.
Ohhhhhhhh, we’re so glad, we told her. Is he OK? I figured that Benji might be hurt or dirty from sleeping outside for two nights, but nope.
His paws were sore, and he wolfed down two big bowls of dog food, but otherwise, he seemed fine, she said.
Seeing as we had already been planning on going down for the search, we all headed to their apartment for a belated birthday/reunion.
Benji’s dogfather installed a new lock, one without the level handle. Her Guy ordered a tracking device for Benji’s collar. We all examined the little pile of paint and wood chips at the scene of the break out. There was much discussion about the benefits of owning a Very Clever Dog.
We opened champagne and toasted Our Girl and Benji’s safe return. Yep, we drank to a dog.
Some things in life are definitely worth celebrating.
Jennifer Huffman is a reporter and the business editor of the Napa Valley Register. She's also mom to three daughters under the age of 24. Huffman writes a column about her family called "Surrendering to Motherhood" which runs every other Monday.