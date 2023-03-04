The Youngest Huffman and Her Guy had big plans last Friday. It was her birthday weekend. There’d be a dinner. Cupcakes. Presents.

Their dog Benji obviously did not get the group text about birthday plans, because after Our Girl and Her Guy left their apartment for work on Thursday morning, Benji decided it was time to go on an adventure.

Mid-morning Our Girl got an alert on her phone. The front door of their East Bay apartment had been unlocked and opened. But by who?

Racing home, she found … an empty apartment.

Benji was gone.

After inspecting the door it became quite clear that while the two of them were at work, Benji was at home watching YouTube videos on “how to break out of a cozy, but locked apartment.”

It turns out that if you paw at one of those remote control deadbolts for long enough, you can eventually flip the deadbolt sideways. Then, if you continue pawing, you can pull the lever door handle down just enough to crack the door open. Like the Birdman of Alcatraz, you have all the time in the world, so you patiently paw at the bottom corner of the now unlocked front door, until, bingo, you’re free. A little pile of paint chips is the only evidence you leave behind.

Now imagine you’re Benji. Where do you go first? For starters, probably that big hill behind your apartment. After that who knows? The world is your doggie oyster.

Meanwhile, back at ye old homestead, your two owners are frantic.

Their dog, their baby, has disappeared.

One hundred color “Missing Dog” flyers were quickly printed. Flyers were posted at every stoplight within a 6-mile radius. A [well-behaved yet skittish] red heeler dog named Benji was MISSING.

Thursday night passed.

Benji did not come home.

A few tips trickled in from Nextdoor and Facebook posts.

Benji was seen near a nearby field. He was seen on a bike path. He was seen two neighborhoods over. One woman said she saw Benji and tried to convince him come to her. Nope, said Benji.

By Friday there was just a single Benji sighting.

Our Girl and Her Guy were beside themselves.

So was Mr. Huffman and myself. Yes, we love Benji, but we especially love Our Girl and Her Guy, and seeing them suffer is agonizing.

We moms and dads don’t like it when our kids are hurting. We spent many years picking them up and dusting them off and wiping their tears. Yes, they are “grownups” now but no parent likes to see their kids in pain, mentally or physically.

The search continued on Friday into the afternoon and night. Complete strangers volunteered to look for Benji. One woman texted to say she was cooking some hamburger to take with her on a walk, just in case she ran into Benji.

Privately, Mr. Huffman and I fretted about dognappers and ransoms, farmers with shotguns and speeding cars.

A family search party was scheduled for Saturday morning. More flyers would be posted. We discussed potential hiding spots that a smart but skittish dog would most likely be attracted to. I was trying to find a printed map of their city so we could use pushpins and highlighters to make a search grid.

Then, at 8:14 a.m. Saturday morning I got The Text.

BENJI IS HOME.

I immediately called.

We just opened the front door and he walked right in, Our Girl said, crying.

I started crying too.

Ohhhhhhhh, we’re so glad, we told her. Is he OK? I figured that Benji might be hurt or dirty from sleeping outside for two nights, but nope.

His paws were sore, and he wolfed down two big bowls of dog food, but otherwise, he seemed fine, she said.

Seeing as we had already been planning on going down for the search, we all headed to their apartment for a belated birthday/reunion.

Benji’s dogfather installed a new lock, one without the level handle. Her Guy ordered a tracking device for Benji’s collar. We all examined the little pile of paint and wood chips at the scene of the break out. There was much discussion about the benefits of owning a Very Clever Dog.

We opened champagne and toasted Our Girl and Benji’s safe return. Yep, we drank to a dog.

Some things in life are definitely worth celebrating.

Surrendering to Motherhood, written by Napa mom-of-three Jennifer Huffman, now appears every other Sunday. Share your thoughts with Jennifer at jhuffman@napanews.com.

