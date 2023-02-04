The Huffman girls are in their 20s now, which means I’m definitely out of the loop when it comes to entertaining the pre-K crowd.

This is especially obvious when we’re around our great nieces, both under age 4.

Last weekend one such niece, Miss M, stopped by our house.

I had forgotten how hanging out with a spunky toddler is like opening a can of magic nuts. Take the lid off and BOING, the snakes are flying. They’re like pinball and popcorn all squished into a sassy size 3T package.

Twenty years ago our house could have rolled out the red carpet for a visiting toddler. We would have had books galore, a My Little Pony collection, dress up closet, bucket of nontoxic washable markers and complete Disney movie library at my fingertips. Sadly, all we have today is a big basket full of badly mauled dog chew toys.

This reminded me of being “bored to death” when I was a kid visiting relatives living in child-free houses. Oh the agony. Yes, I survived, but that doesn’t mean the next generation needs to endure such trauma. We want all toddlers visiting Great Aunt Jen and Great Uncle Don’s house to leave with memories of Really Fun Times and 5-star Yelp reviews.

Luckily, I remembered a dusty box of 1990s era Littlest Pets figures which I just so happened to see the day before in the attic while putting away the Christmas wrapping paper.

I HAVE SOMETHING SHE CAN PLAY WITH, I announced triumphantly.

After selecting a favorite Littlest Pet to take home, our attention span was soon next to something even better: A LADYBUG.

This ladybug was lying on her back on our front step (i.e. D E A D). Lest any toddlers be traumatized, I suggested she was merely asleep.

Miss M then recommended we put the ladybug inside the watering can.

Good idea, I said. There she goes. Now she’s taking a “nap” at the bottom of the watering can. Nice and peaceful. No baby or teen ladybugs to interrupt her rest or ask for money.

There’s dog poop over there, Miss M pointed out. Wow, this kid misses NOTHING.

Next, some orangy-yellow flowers caught her attention.

Yes, you can pick that flower! No it doesn’t matter that it happens to be a California Poppy. I will fend off any nosy State Park Rangers that dare give you the side eye. Yes, isn’t it a pretty flower! Oh, all done holding it? I will gladly hold your flower cast-offs. Shall I press them between the pages of a book and make you a bookmark to commemorate your visit? Because that’s what Fun Aunts do.

Later Miss M took a little break on the couch to give me a “PAW Patrol” tutorial. I know nothing about PAW Patrol, so naturally I went into Reporter Mode.

Who’s that? Chase? He’s a dog? He’s chasing fire balls? He’s saving chickens? He’s exploring Adventure Bay? Why? How did he get there? How does he like being adored by millions of toddlers around the world?

Genealogists would technically label me as “Great Aunt Jennifer.” But Miss M gave me the honor of a nickname: “Antchen.”

And Antchen can talk Toddler now.