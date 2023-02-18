Last week Mr. Huffman was on a business trip which meant that Penny, our chocolate lab, would be home alone for much of the day.

Thoughts and prayers for Penny.

This would be a lonely experience for our beloved four-year-old chocolate lab. In Penny’s world, Mr. Huffman works from home while she fulfills the role of his trusted shadow, doggie bodyguard and Amazon driver arrival alert system.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Luckily for all of us, Grandma Sue lives nearby so she was available to pop over and let Penny out for lunchtime bathroom breaks, tennis ball chasing and sniffing at That Corner With All the Smells.

The first day of “Penny: Home Alone” happened to be a quiet one at the Napa Register offices. Some reporters were working from home, others were out on assignment. My office mate, Samie Hartley, had the day off.

I had a brainstorm: maybe I’ll go get Penny and bring her to the office.

This wasn’t a completely random idea.

Until about 10 years ago, dogs in the Napa Register weren’t completely unheard of. I’m talking about the old office at 1615 Second St. which was so grungy and run down that dogs were no big deal.

However, the dog-inclusive era came to an abrupt end after a staff photographer brought her dog to work one weekend and he secretly dropped a doodee right outside our controller’s office door. Where our controller discovered the little poop pile waiting for her on Monday morning.

Dogs were subsequently banished.

But now we’re in a different building, with fewer employees and different staffers.

Andy Wilcox brings in his very well-behaved dog, Napoleon, now and then. Barry Eberling has a four-month-old golden retriever puppy. Dan Evans keeps talking about getting a dog.

I’m going to try bringing Penny to the office, I decided. It will be good for her to get out of the house.

Good for her, yes. Good for the Napa Register? Questionable.

Penny's newsroom visit began with the zoomies i.e, THIS IS A NEW PLACE AND I HAVE TO RUN AND SMELL EVERYTHING RIGHT NOW.

Next she tried to “greet” a coworker by trying to jump into his lap.

She’s usually pretty mellow at home, I promised. Don’t let her jump on you, I said. As if I was just the dog's babysitter. Sheesh.

Next to my desk, I spread out a blanket as “home base” and put out two chew toys and a shallow water dish.

This is a dog that I know for a fact spends HOURS snoring on pillows on the couch at home yet she would barely sit down in my improvised office/doggy day care.

Over the next 75 minutes, the concept of bring-your-dog-to-work idea slowly fell apart, like a (flushable) wipe going down the toilet.

Penny reluctantly agreed to “sit” next to my desk but would not stop panting or staring down the hallway, i.e. “I am a STRANGER in a STRANGE LAND and must remain alert!”

She spilled her water dish on the carpet. She barked when Dan talked on the phone in his office next door. She growled when the front door buzzed.

When photographer Nick Otto came over with a question, Penny greeted him with a series of excited barks which ricocheted through the building. I cringed. Jeez, who brought the loud dog into work?

Fergodsssake Penny, can’t you be more like Napoleon?

That’s about when I knew my dog’s visit to the newsroom needed to come to a conclusion. About 90 minutes later, Penny and her accessories were returned to more familiar surroundings.

Note: No doodee was left behind.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, February 12, 2023