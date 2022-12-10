Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: A common holiday prejudice

Households don't transform themselves into Christmas wonderlands. It takes a team.

Cheryl and I have perfected our roles. She tackles the installation of the porch wreath, the hauling down and assembly of the tree, the swapping out of the Thanksgiving decorations and the planning of holiday meals.

I have a more focused mission. I order the fruitcake.

No fruitcake, no Christmas. I'm hardcore about that.

I'm not unaware of fruitcake's low reputation as a holiday treat. The Costco hotdog probably ranks higher.

Like so many adult preferences, my fruitcake passion was seeded in childhood. My mother was a Southerner who introduced me early in life to the Claxton fruitcake from Claxton, Georgia.

Shaped like a brick (I mean that literally; I'm not echoing a criticism commonly made by fruitcake haters), Claxtons were available all over Memphis – stores sold them, so did community groups as fundraisers.

Mom and I would have Claxton parties on weekends. Tea accompanied wedges dense with candied and dried fruit.

I kept this Southern tradition alive when I began raising a family in Napa. My first wife agreed to bake a modified recipe, leaving out those florid red and green chunks that can diminish an otherwise inspired holiday treat.

No Napa family ate more fruitcake in December than the Courtneys.

This was during the ‘80s and ‘90s when fruitcakes had become a national joke. They were called door stoppers and worse.

In that climate of extreme prejudice, we contributed our fruitcake when we hosted two dozen people for a holiday dinner. The dessert buffet also featured homemade lemon bars, a store-bought lemon meringue pie and nibbles of Hawaiian chocolates.

I watched as people went down the buffet line. I was hopeful our fruitcake would find an appreciative audience.

Nope. The bars, the pie, the chocolate all got snapped up. Only one guest chose a sliver of fruitcake.

Even the couple that we'd been giving a fruitcake to for years passed, raising the possibility that our gift had been regularly tossed. What fools we had been!

And the coup de grace: our kids turned up their noses at Mom's baking.

And yes, I also passed, in part because I love lemon desserts. And, quite frankly, I needed a break.

I've had to adjust my fruitcake expectations in my second marriage. Cheryl doesn't like them and won't bake them, yet my yearning hasn’t diminished one iota.

I’ve moved on from Claxtons to the extremely tasty ones from Corsicana, Texas, home to the Collin Street Bakery, established in 1896, that sends 1.6 million fruitcakes around the world every year, including one to Browns Valley.

Collin Street’s motto: “Making the world a better place, one fruitcake at a time.”

You’ve never tasted a nuttier fruitcake. Their traditional DeLuxe is 27% Texas pecans, with pineapple, cherries, raisins and papaya playing supporting roles.

As irresistible as this sounds, Cheryl is not won over. She won’t eat a traditional American fruitcake, never mind its mind-blowing pecan percentage.

Eating dessert alone during the Christmas season is not ideal. To win Cheryl’s participation, I’ve tweaked my Collin Street order. I now get the 30-ounce pecan-apricot fruitcake, which is just as dense and chewy as the DeLuxe but there are no red or green nuggets to frighten the eye and sour the palate.

Her fears accommodated, Cheryl willingly eats half slices.

I encourage fruitcake skeptics to visit the Collin Street website and feast their eyes on fruitcakes, pecan cakes, pecan pies and other goodies. For the very brave, there’s even a recipe for fruitcake stuffing to help your Christmas turkey achieve its full glory.

