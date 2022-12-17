 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Journal

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: A mad queen for the holidays

Kevin Courtney

Kevin Courtney

I save ticket stubs for everything – plays, amusement parks, ballgames – so I know exactly the last time I went to the movies.

It was March 16, 2019. I paid $8.50 to see “Apollo 11,” the man-lands-on-the-moon documentary at Century Napa Valley. I’ve been hunkered down, streaming movies at home ever since.

The closest I’d come to returning to the big screen was Tom Cruise’s blockbuster, “Top Gun: Maverick,” but lingering COVID fear and inertia froze me in place.

Two weeks ago, brushing aside all apprehension, Cheryl and I returned to Century Napa Valley. It wasn’t to see “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” or “Violent Night” or anything remotely popular this holiday season.

We went to see a filmed performance of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” by New York City’s Metropolitan Opera. A life-long opera ignoramus, I wanted to experience an old art form for the first time and die less dumb. The closest I’d come – and it really wasn’t close at all – were Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.

“Magic Flute” came to Century Napa Valley courtesy of Fathom Events, an organization that presents big-city cultural events on film. We’d once seen New York City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” and a Broadway production of Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” this way. Both were hands-down great.

Neither of us had only the vaguest notion of what “Magic Flute” was about. Mozart wrote it more than 200 years ago. The plot summary spoke of a prince, a princess, a Queen of the Night and a brotherhood of priests.

It would be sung in English, not German, and the length has been whittled down to two hours. The price: $15.

One more populist feature: Julie Taymor of “Lion King” fame produced it. I expected to be dazzled by puppets.

Who goes to Century Napa Valley for a mid-day Saturday opera? I counted 10 of us.

Some entered the vast theater wearing masks, but quickly put them away. There was no chance of this becoming a mass spreader event.

It felt good being back at the movies. The comfy seats, the huge screen, a sound system powerful enough to launch a NASA rocket. It made the streaming setup in our living room seem as miniature as an Apple watch.

When the opera began, I did the thing that I often do at the start of “live” performances. I teared up. My senses were overwhelmed. Everything before me seemed so much more powerful than everyday life.

“Magic Flute” transpires in a mystical land where birds and giant bears cavort with humans. Events are alternately funny and fearsome. Will young love be thwarted? Will a plot to murder a ruler succeed?

We were never bored. Taymor’s production was at times like a dream.

At the show’s end, I left with only one disappointment: where were the arias? All operas have arias, right? Audiences walk away humming them. We weren’t humming anything.

Back at home, I did some research. It seems arias are basically solo performances by leading characters.

Had “Magic Flute” been loaded with arias, but we were oblivious?

Searching for “best arias,” a song from “Magic Flute” popped up: “Der Holle Rache” – roughly translated as “a hellish rage burns in my heart.” It’s sung when the Queen of the Night asks her daughter to murder her own father.

Cheryl and I both recalled the song. We had thought it bizarre. While wishing someone dead, the queen pauses twice to contort her mouth and let loose with non-sensical vocal gymnastics?

I asked a friend, an opera singer, to explain this puzzling behavior. Think of it as venting, the singer letting off steam, while showing off her vocal chops, she said. Many operas have similar moments.

To appreciate what I’m describing, it’s best to go to YouTube and watch the queen’s fury for yourself. Versions sung in German have more punch.

And that, folks, is grand opera.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.

