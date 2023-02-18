Our indoor cat Jack was driving us crazy. Overnight, her mellow personality had evaporated. She’d become a tiger who commandeered our kitchen counters and stalked us relentlessly seeking attention.

To keep her off the counters, I’d yelled and spray water, but my tactics had no effect. Jack was a cat possessed.

How to explain her transformation from sweet pussycat to raging force of nature?

When I laid out our situation in a September column, readers suggested various behavior modification strategies. We tried a few, but without success.

Then Register reporter Barry Eberling passed on a suggestion from his wife, Valerie Christiansen, DVM. Perhaps Jack had thyroid issues.

It seems they’re common in cats 13 years and older. Jack had just turned 13.

I made an appointment with Bayside Veterinary Hospital in Vallejo to have Jack examined by Dr. Christiansen. The appointment and everything associated with it made me anxious.

For one thing, I’d have to stuff Jack into a nylon carrying case for the half-hour ride. For another, she would surely howl the whole way.

Jack did let loose some heart-rending cries, but the frequency diminished by the time we passed the airport. My stream of reassuring words and head scritches administered through the nylon mesh also helped.

When the lab results came back, Dr. Christiansen’s tentative diagnosis as a column reader turned out to be on the money. Jack did have a hyperactive thyroid, creating metabolic issues that could result in an insatiable demand for both food and attention. Thyroid pills were prescribed.

At this point, Cheryl took over. She switched Jack from dry kibble to fishy canned alternatives to get her to swallow her pills — a twice-a-day game of hide-the-pill, disguise-the-pill, please-please-Jack-eat-the-pill.

The pills and new diet seemed to work. Jack began gaining weight. She became mellower. The counter jumping stopped.

On our next visit, Dr. Val refined the dosage. On our third visit in January, Jack’s thyroid levels were just fine.

Success!

Only now we had a new problem. Lab tests showed Stage 2 kidney failure. If it worsened, Stages 3 and 4 would wreak havoc.

We were staggered by the news. Jack had been restored to thyroid health and now this!

Besides two thyroid pills a day, Jack’s now on a reduced-protein, kidney-friendly diet. Hydration is important, so we’re letting the bathtub faucet drip all day. Jack catches the drips with her paws and zealously licks them.

Will these steps arrest kidney disease? We have no idea.

We’ve begun reluctant conversations about how much end-of-life care we should provide if it comes to that. Do we want heroic, i.e., expensive, interventions?

Jack’s original owner, Cheryl’s daughter Julia, offered unsentimental advice: Don’t put Jack through a medical ordeal.

Instead of dwelling on Jack’s uncertain future, we’re trying to take each day as it comes. We’ve become more conscious of the joy that Jack adds to our lives. And Jack, for her part, seems more appreciative of us.

When Cheryl works in her home office, Jack sleeps at her side. When we watch TV at night, Jack curls beside us. Whenever we come home, Jack runs to greet.

And when we sit down to dinner, Jacks curls up on an adjacent chair, hidden under the drape of the tablecloth. We know she’s there from the little snores that escape while she’s dreaming.

Her audible breathing is so adorable that we sometimes put down our forks and just listen. Jack’s in a bliss state. We are too.

