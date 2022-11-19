Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Commuting has its sweet rewards

I’ve never had a job “commute” worthy of the word. My Register office was three or four miles from home — a drive barely long enough to hear a song from start to finish on the radio.

This month I tasted real commuting. For five straight days I drove from Browns Valley in west Napa to the Holiday Inn Express (& Suites) in American Canyon to work the Napa County election.

Some of you are already shaking your heads. You call that a commute? A 13-mile jaunt? Try driving to San Francisco or San Jose every blessed day and you’ll experience the real thing.

Point well taken, but as I was saying ...

What made my trips to and from American Canyon seem like a real commute was the high-speed traffic bombing down Highway 29.

To avoid being run off the road, I had to punch my tired car to 60-plus, then be ready to back off for blinding sunrises, freaky downpours, construction choke points and more experienced commuters driving like bats out of hell.

Driving skills erode if you rarely share the highway with the big boys. My year of retirement had shrunk my driver bona fides as had self-imposed COVID travel restrictions over the past two and a half years.

On the morning of my first drive to AmCan, I pulled onto 29 from First Street thinking, Buckle up, Kevin. You’re in the rat race now.

Traffic was zipping south at impressive velocities, but then we all braked for the light at the Carneros Highway. We roared over the Butler Bridge only to enter a tight K-rail corridor and a flashing “slow down” sign. Then the wait at 221. Then the race to the Jameson Canyon light. Traffic thinned only as we approached AmCan’s notoriously long lights.

All this fast, then slow, then stop, then fast again was unsettling. What would I encounter next? And I was going in the less toxic counter-commute direction!

Across the median, an unbroken ribbon of lights clogged the Napa-bound lanes as workers made their way from other Bay Area counties and points beyond. I wondered how these folks did it. Napa’s jobs-housing mismatch is a killer.

Things got truly gnarly for me only once. I hit a monster evening backup on 29 at the Butler Bridge. I sat for an eternity atop the span as the sun set slowly in the west. Lovely, yes, but I wanted my dinner.

My Vote Center coworkers had similar commutes although one came all the way from Antioch. No one complained. They just did it.

Not wanting to seem wimpy, I didn’t complain either.

When I worked at the old Register building on Second Street, I always ate breakfast at home and often returned for lunch as well. A cozy routine, for sure.

My week of commuting opened me to a more exciting lifestyle. I succumbed to the fast-food temptations enjoyed by most Americans.

I speak of the Dunkin’ just a stone’s throw from the Holiday Inn. I began eating donuts for breakfast.

Believe me when I say that a toasted coconut donut tastes nothing like a bowl the Cheerios. The flavor is truly sublime, the sugar rush explosive.

I did not go as far as my coworkers who ordered lunch at the nearby fast-food joints. Atoning for my breakfast indulgences, I ate sandwiches and yogurts from home.

Those 13-mile treks to and from AmCan on Napa’s most traveled highway changed me. I emerged a road warrior.

Not a warrior chief — I never led the charge in the fast lane — but I no longer drove timidly.

I held my own. Arriving at

my destination, my pulse

wasn’t much higher than when I set out.

If I had to, I think I could get used to commuting. The highway is safer, less threatening than it first appears.

And at the end of the line, a donut awaits.