Where did all my cousins go?

As a child I had access to cousin clusters in Massachusetts and Alabama. But when I became an adult and moved to distant California, cousin contacts on both sides of my family shriveled. Some names even fell from memory.

A sad state of affairs, for sure. All I can say is that I was busy raising my own family and those far-away cousins were likely doing the same. Also, my dad, my liaison to the Courtney world, had died.

Whatever the barriers between me and my Courtney cousins, an unforeseen event in 2005 shook things up. Uncle Joe’s kids were organizing a mega family reunion in Saco, Maine.

I had doubts. Fly across the country to cavort with strangers?

That’s when a cousin previously unknown to me sought me out on the phone. I had no memory of ever meeting Judy, but we hit it off. She was funny and profane and seemed delighted to be talking to Uncle Bernie’s son. We bolstered each other’s courage to go to Maine.

Cheryl and I picked Judy up at her home outside Boston. We met her beloved dogs, we toured historical landmarks, then we all scooted to Saco.

The social energy of that weekend apparently blew my brain circuitry. When I sat down to write this column, Cheryl had to remind me that my son Dennis and her son Jonathan were also with us. Seriously?

It was a great event. I slurped fresh lobster. I heard a presentation on Courtney genealogy. I gazed in awe at Uncle Joe, the last of my dad’s siblings.

Before we all scattered to distant states and overseas, email addresses and Facebook contacts were exchanged. It seemed as if the boomer Courtneys were coming together to carry the family banner forward.

Alas, the euphoria of the reunion weekend faded quickly. Those of us who were not one of Uncle Doug’s five children retreated to our family siloes.

I took solace that my relationship with Judy still gave off sparks. She’d call me every couple of years, usually around her birthday. We’d laugh it up for a half hour. I’d hang up feeling very Courtney.

Why was Judy the one to do the calling? That’s just the way it was. Every March 19 I’d send her the same greeting: “Happy birthday, cuz. Love from Napa. Call me.”

Some years she would, some years she wouldn’t.

When I got Facebook’s birthday prompt this year, I realized that Judy and I hadn’t talked in quite a while. In fact, I couldn’t remember our last chat.

I kept asking, What’s up with Judy?

Finally Cheryl said to stop fretting and call her.

Duh! But first I checked her Facebook account for major life updates. The news was awful.

“I just spoke to Judy’s house caretaker and friend, Jim,” a woman posted. “Judy died Dec. 3 of a massive heart attack.”

This wasn’t Dec. 3, 2022. Judy had died Dec. 3, 2020, more than two years earlier!

Judy had been dead for an eternity and I’d been oblivious. What’s wrong with you, Kevin?

I emailed the news to one of my East Coast cousins. He got back to me quickly. He hadn’t known. He would spread the word. And quite honestly, he didn’t remember Judy at the reunion.

Ouch! But I understood. A lot was going on that Saco weekend. I had forgotten that Cheryl and I had our own kids there.

What’s my future with my Courtney cousins? Though I regard them fondly, I have low expectations. We’re all so scattered. I barely know them. So far as keeping up relationships goes, I have a granddaughter in Long Beach I rarely see, for heaven’s sake.

Maybe someday a genealogist will further research the Courtney family tree and write a report that packages us cousins together. That won’t be as great as all of us enjoying a weekend of croquet and lobster, but it may have to do.

As for Judy, the Facebook post announcing her death attempted to end on a positive note: “Her dogs went to a good home which was so important to Judy. RIP, Judy.”