Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Crossing the finish line

Another Thanksgiving, another Davis Turkey Trot.

I won’t keep you in suspense. I crushed it this year. First in my 5K geezer division, a couple of minutes faster than last year.

The awesomeness of this doesn’t escape me either.

When I was a kid, there was no clue that I would opt for a fitness activity that involved sweating. Sweat was yuck!

Then the world around me changed. People of all ages and description started running, i.e., sweating, in public.

These were often people who seemed to have their lives together. Cool people, yes, but more than that. Healthful people. Mindful people.

Envy is portrayed as a negative emotion, but it isn’t always. I found myself envying the folks who huffed through my neighborhood and risked making spectacles of themselves on arterial streets.

Did I dare do what they do? What was holding me back? Were my legs too weak? Did I need to buy special garb?

What finally got my legs moving was a fellow reporter, Jeff Mapes. During the lull between afternoon assignments and attending an evening meeting, Jeff would head down to Napa Valley College and run the track.

This astonished me. Jeff dared get sweaty before returning for duty? What a beast!

His example was the catalyst I needed. Surreptitiously, when not even my family was looking, I began slipping out my front door in Browns Valley and pounding pavement.

My first efforts were pathetic. I was breathless when I reached the end of my block. I had to stop and walk before resuming. My lungs didn’t know what had hit them.

That was more than 35 years ago. Once I got myself in motion, I couldn’t stop.

I ran some local races. I can’t remember distances or how I finished. I know only that hoofing it through vineyards in the shadow of the Mayacamas Mountains was exhilarating.

Who gets to trod scenery like this? Runners, that’s who.

These races were the cherry on the sundae. The morning runs in my neighborhood were the sundae.

I began running Turkey Trots in Davis because my daughter Jenny lived there and her roommates were all runners. Turkey Trot gave me entre to her world.

My most memorable Trot was 2008. I’d been released three days before from UCSF following experimental therapy for my prostate cancer. I was weak, my bowels weren’t working right. My mortality had never seemed more fragile.

In defiance of my plight, I drove myself to Davis and did a race-day sigh-up. I lumbered through the course, producing my worst 10K time ever. But when I crossed the finish line I glowed. My name on the finisher sheet proved I was still alive.

This year Cheryl and I did the 5K. We ran apart yet together. When she crossed the finish line, I was there to smother her with good cheer.

Per our tradition, we celebrated at Café Bernardo with French toast and pancakes and multiple fill-ups of coffee.

Near the end of our breakfast, I looked outside and saw two Turkey Trotters, a man and a woman, standing on the sidewalk. The guy was waving in my direction.

I squinted hard. It was Edward Booth, the Register’s city hall reporter. And with him Sarah Dowling, the paper’s copy editor and editorial writer. Knowing of my race plans, they’d come to Bernardos for a possible post-race meet-up.

I’d retired before either of them was hired, yet we embraced like old buddies. Edward got a stranger to take a group shot of us looking victorious in our Trot gear.

This was a surprisingly emotional moment for me. I’m the Register’s past. Edward and Sarah are the paper’s future. But there we all were, in Davis, feeling like happy comrades.

And I dare say sweaty.