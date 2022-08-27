Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Daughter shows off her family's legacy

As I reported in last week’s column, Cheryl and I lost our nerve on Redwood Road last spring and turned back on our first attempt to reach the Archer Taylor Preserve.

Three months later, we successfully made it to the locked gate where Ann Taylor Schwing, daughter of Archer Taylor, waited for us while plucking bristly ox tongue. “I’ve never met an invasive plant I didn’t want to pull up,” she declared.

With her husband Charlie at the wheel, we roared off for a tour of century-old redwoods, some blackened by the 2017 Nuns Fire, and scenic points overlooking the Napa and Sonoma valleys and points beyond.

As a prelude to a picnic, we walked along a sublime forested stretch of Redwood Creek. Charlie went ahead, trimming branches intruding on our trail, while Ann, an eye always out for invasives, shared her family’s 77-year connection with the property.

She and her sister Constance spent idyllic summers and weekends here as children. Their parents, Archer and Hasseltine Byrd Taylor, both UC Berkeley professors, bought the property in the 1940s and then, working weekends and summers, built a house of stone and redwood using a “one-man” sawmill from Montgomery Ward to turn logs into planks.

Ann lived on the East Coast in early adulthood, then practiced law for 40 years in Sacramento, all the while regarding these 399 acres in the Mayacamas Mountains as her spiritual home.

In 1993, their parents deceased, the sisters began transferring the property to the Land Trust of Napa County to become a nature preserve. Doug Parker, the trust’s president and CEO, calls this transfer one of the greatest acts of philanthropy in county history.

Ann deflects such praise. “What could I have bought with the money that could have given any pleasure, knowing that the developers and their bulldozers were trashing the land to put in vineyards and create estate home sites?” she said.

Archer Taylor is only 30 minutes from downtown Napa, yet is lightly visited. “I suspect many Napans don’t realize what natural serenity lies just beyond the urban line,” Ann said.

An online hiking guide puts it more bluntly: Archer Taylor offers a respite from the “suffocating boredom of the valley floor,” it says.

Now retired to Napa, Ann and Charlie visit the preserve many times each week, pulling weeds and maintaining trails where fire-damaged trees still occasionally fall. Although removing invasives is an endless task, Charlie claims one victory. It took four and a half years, but English ivy has been eradicated, he said.

We lunched on cheeses, crusty bread and chilled water (it was a hot day) in a redwood grove. The postcard-perfect scenery served as our dessert.

How does someone visit Archer Taylor if they haven’t been invited by Ann and Charlie? You sign up on the Land Trust’s website, napalandtrust.org, for one of their monthly orientations. Then you can make a reservation to enjoy the wild on your own with friends and family. Guided hikes are also offered.

People primarily come for the hiking, but also to see wildflowers, birds, mushrooms and the year-round creek, Ann said. During an “art stroll” earlier this month, visitors were encouraged to photograph, sketch, paint or journal away from the urban hustle.

Rarely are there even two dozen people at the preserve, said Jaye Cook, one of two caretakers living on the property.

Ann said her parents, children of the Depression, never envisioned donating their homestead for public benefit. She got sold on the idea of Land Trust ownership when a neighbor, Warren Kubler, who died last year at age 100, talked it up. Kubler’s children recently added their family’s property to the preserve.

Ann’s parents are buried in a small cemetery at the south end of the Mayacamas on Partrick Road.

I asked where her own earthly remains might end up. Ann paused, then said, “I’m talking to the Land Trust about that.”

Cheryl and I left Archer Taylor impressed that so much rugged beauty, just eight miles from our home, lay open to anyone willing to jump through the Land Trust’s hoops. We plan to return in the spring for the celebrated trek to the Devil’s Well and its three waterfalls.

Kudos to Ann and Charlie. They not only helped publicize a Napa treasure, they would be leaving with their Prius stuffed with bags of invasive grasses pulled that morning by a work party of volunteers.

Do you want to pull weeds at Archer Taylor? The Land Trust’s website tells you how to sign up.