Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Dining in a heat wave

Another breakout moment for the Courtneys in the age of COVID: we sucked it up and invited someone to dinner.

Not an easy thing for us to do, COVID or no COVID. At a minimum, you could say we were rusty at it.

As the days until the big event ticked down, the forecast for hot weather ticked up. Way up. My app said to expect 104 degrees prior to our gathering — in a house that lacks air conditioning.

What a surprise for our guest. Welcome to our living hell.

Cheryl was not discouraged. We’d eat on the deck. By 6:30, things should have cooled down a bit.

I was skeptical. The forecasted peak temperature was undoubtedly low. Our place would be hotter. It always is.

That’s Browns Valley for you.

At noon on Dinner Day I went out and sampled the conditions. The air had heft. Our deep-shade porch thermometer said it was already 98.

Perhaps a change in menu, Cheryl. Eskimo Pies?

As if we didn’t already have our hands full, Cheryl took a moment to assess our pool. “Looking a little green,” she said.

Those were terror words. Must we now contend with algae bloom and crushing heat?

Instead of launching an immediate chemical counterattack, I skedaddled. I had a coffee date with my daughter in Sonoma.

Coffee at peak heat? Sure. We have coffee at any heat. It’s a tradition that Jenny and I share a few times a month. Because this day was a scorcher, we hunkered down in an air-conditioned Starbucks for two hours.

When I returned to the torrid conditions at home, Cheryl had tweaked the dinner menu. We’d have a favorite, taco salad, with grilled salmon.

Porch temp was now a remarkable 106. Only a few dozen times in my entire life had I experienced such heat. My body wasn’t built for this.

A profound stillness had fallen over the land. Birds weren’t chirping. Yard lizards had gone into hiding.

Ominously, dragonflies swooped over our greening pool.

Cheryl accepted the reality of our situation. We would retreat to the indoors.

Our living/dining room could have passed for an Egyptian tomb prior to grave robbers breaking in.

Conditions were cooler than 106, for sure, but they didn’t exactly scream “let’s have a dinner party.”

I sent a cautionary email to our guest. This evening’s dress is casual, I said. Very casual.

I had already stripped down to a T-shirt, shorts and sandals, but still felt overdressed.

Then Cheryl had her duh! moment. We’ll turn on the ceiling fan, she said.

With the press of a button, air began to stir. I compared it to an ocean breeze — a searing ocean breeze — but a breeze nonetheless.

This may work, I said. We’ll eat slowly, no jumping around.

This plan endured for but a brief moment. With the guest’s arrival 30 minutes away and Cheryl in the midst of food prep, a roar filled the house. It was our next-door neighbor’s whole-house emergency generator kicking in.

I looked up. Our ceiling fan was slowing to a halt.

Power outage!

What now? Abandon ship? Move our gig to a restaurant?

Cheryl stayed calm. We’ll trim the menu, she said.

Those brave words were no sooner spoken than the fan began spinning again. Outage over.

Our event was a success. We chatted pre-dinner in a circle under the fan. We drank more ice water than wine at dinner. And then the cool finale: our very own raspberries with Häagen-Dazs vanilla.

Hostess, mostess. That’s Cheryl.