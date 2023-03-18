How’s this for irony: The most crowd-pleasing sculpture in downtown’s recent Lighted Arts Festival — the brilliantly lit, 14-foot “Seed of Dreams” head — stood on the same spot as an earlier Napa urban renewal disaster.

I’m referring to the Clock Tower, a 72-foot-tall community embarrassment that stood in First Street Plaza from 1974 to 2001. The four clock faces rarely agreed on the time. Cringy music rang out on the hour and half hour.

This totemic edifice was part of an ambitious urban renewal project that replaced entire blocks of old buildings, i.e., Napa’s history, with stucco boxes that department stores seemingly demanded.

Where’d the idea for an enormous clock tower, dominating a new plaza honoring a beloved Napa physician, come from? Mayor Ralph Bolin said many European cities have grand clock towers. And as a practical matter, it would help tourists find the center of downtown.

The tower was reputed to have the “world’s largest self-illuminated clock faces,” measuring 9 feet by 9 feet. Workers in nearby vineyards would supposedly use them to tell time.

The clock sat atop an explosion of cross beams dotted with bubble lights and a music box that cranked out “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “The Sound of Silence” and “Pomp and Circumstance.”

The price of this stunning expression of civic pride? $100,000.

The tower was mired in controversy from its inception. It became a lightning rod for people who hated urban renewal. Others disliked the bubble lights and overall aesthetics. The musical eruptions drove others up the wall.

The tower had been up only a few months when a Register story announced: “It’s now official; clock tower tilts.”

A small tilt, mind you — the tower wasn’t about to fall down — but still.

Things would get worse.

That first winter the light globes filled with rainwater, becoming, in effect, goldfish bowls. A city crew went up and drilled drainage holes.

By 1998, the Register’s news coverage had become brutal. The tower and its cross beams were compared to “exploding lumber.” Worst of all, the tower was failing in its primary job: telling the time.

One face had read 7:35 since 1995. Another face had locked onto 10:22. Two other faces were in sync, but they were reporting Standard Time all 12 months of the year.

Craig Smith, head of the Downtown Napa Association, called this time mishmash embarrassing. He told of a European visitor who had asked, “What statement does it make when a town can’t tell time?”

In a satirical departure from journalistic norms, the Register printed a schematic drawing of the tower’s four sides on page 1, then invited children to cut them out, paste onto cardboard and build a clock tower of their very own.

How had the Clock Tower, only a quarter century old, fallen into disrepair? The City Council had balked at funding clock repairs that had grown increasingly expensive. As for improving tower aesthetics, there was no agreement as to how.

Sadly, the Clock Tower wasn’t the plaza’s only embarrassment. An impressively big fountain had been turned into a static planter box. In addition to lowering maintenance costs, this prevented tricksters from creating enormous bubble baths under cover of darkness.

I wrote a cheeky story in 2000 noting that the clocktower and fountain were just as broken in the new millennium as they had been in the old millennium. While the city was now amenable to a wholesale revamping of the plaza, project costs were intimidating and other public spaces were a higher priority.

In early February 2001, I covered the Sunday demolition of the Clock Tower. The spectacle had been drawing small crowds all day.

Most onlookers were happy to see a tower that could no longer tell time — or chime — hauled off. It had stood in the heart of downtown for 27 years but hadn’t won their hearts.

First Squeeze deli was serving sparkling wine and slices of cake donated by ABC Bakery. Written in frosting were the prevailing sentiments that day: “We’ll miss you … NOT” and “What goes up, must come down.”

The most pro-tower comment I heard came from a man who said, “It was progress when it went up, and it’s progress when it comes down.”