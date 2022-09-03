Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Fighting the algae wars

In early August I declared war on algae. I’d had enough of creepy green walls and bouts of murkiness in our backyard pool.

Yes, I could have hired a professional. This is commonly done, but for the past 19 years I’ve chosen to mess around with pool maintenance myself.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

I’ve done a half-ass job. It was time to step up my game.

I began taking water samples to Leslie Pool on Lincoln Avenue. They have a clever machine that analyzes, spits out deficiencies and offers step-by-step solutions.

My biggest issue: phosphates. The readings were sky high.

Phosphates? Are we now back in high school chemistry?

It works this way: algae feast on phosphates. Our pool was an algae smorgasbord.

To rob the algae of a favorite food, I had to commit a week of my summer. I was instructed to dose the pool with an algae-trapping liquid, run the filter for 48 hours, clean the filter, then dose again. Then again and again.

That’s four filter flushes, which presented a problem.

We have a new bomb-shaped pool filter. I’ve been afraid to take it apart and clean it even once.

The instructions were intimidating. One misstep putting the filter back together and it could explode and kill you.

This warning was meant specifically for me, one of the least mechanically inclined persons on the planet.

In a moment of panic, I broke down and called a pool service. What would it cost if I shifted my backyard shame to you?

I got a quote, but hesitated pulling the trigger. What would it say about my manliness if I shirked a routine pool owner task for fear of blowing myself up?

The Leslie expert suggested I watch YouTube videos and see how the experts do it. If that wasn’t sufficient, they could send someone out to coach me … for a fee.

In my first video, the pro paused in the filming to share a cautionary tale. He once had an apprentice who screwed up.

When the filter was turned back on, water pressure launched the top half of the filter dome so high it landed on a neighbor’s roof. It was a miracle that no one died.

I didn’t need to hear this. If an apprentice professional could botch things so badly, what about me, a guy who’s only used a socket wrench once in his life and has difficulty applying the lefty-loosey, righty-tighty adage?

I slept badly the night before my first cleaning attempt. So much was on the line. My life, certainly, but just as important, my pride.

The showdown between me and the cartridge filter took four hours. Part of that was a run to the hardware store for a 7/8th-inch socket and a silicone-based lubricant for the O-rings.

The other three and a half hours were me reading and rereading every line in the instructions, then proceeding as if I were defusing a land mine. Several things went terribly wrong. I lost a small part and I failed at reinstalling the clamp ring. My own two hands weren’t nearly enough to balance the ring while inserting and tightening a bolt.

My standoff with the filter ended only when Cheryl came home.

It took her two minutes to find the lost part. It had fallen into a filter cartridge.

And after watching her own YouTube videos, she flashed on how the clamp ring reinstallation should be done. Problem solved.

I’ve done two filter cleanings on my own since then and another one is scheduled for tomorrow. The good news is I haven’t blown my head off and I’m getting faster at it. The bad news: the pool walls are still Kermit the Frog green.