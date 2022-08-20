Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Freakout on Redwood Road

The Archer Taylor Preserve is a short jaunt up Redwood Road from my house, featuring a redwood forest over a century old, a creek that flows all year and commanding views of the Napa Valley and points beyond.

So why haven’t we been there? Cheryl asked this spring. The return of good weather had created an itch to get out and explore.

Technically, we both had been there, just not together. And not in decades.

Cheryl went 20 years ago as a chaperone on her fourth-grader’s field trip. She remembered the scenery as exhilarating, the hiking exhausting and her son’s plunge into the Devil’s Well terrifying.

In a surprise move, his teacher had invited students to jump into a black pool of seemingly infinite depth below three waterfalls. Without seeking a nod of approval from his mother, Jonathan was the first to take the leap.

An eternity passed before he bobbed to the surface — a frightening moment in an otherwise delightful day, she recalls.

My earlier visits to Archer Taylor had been as a reporter, driven up by guides from the Land Trust of Napa County which owns the nearly 400-acre preserve and sets firm rules for public use.

I remembered redwood scenery almost the equal of Muir Woods, but without the tour buses.

In April, I emailed the Land Trust to sign up for an orientation visit. Once we learned the rules, Cheryl and I could make reservations to return with family or friends. All for free.

The Land Trust got back to me. Our orientation was set for 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in May. We were given the combination for the locked gate.

The drive up started fine. Lower Redwood is softly scenic, with orchards, vineyards and houses nestled among trees. After the juncture with Mount Veeder Road, conditions got wilder. After Mont LaSalle and Hess winery, wilder yet. The pavement narrowed; there were signs of old washouts. We began questioning if we were still on a public road.

Fearing the road’s uncertain border, Cheryl began crowding the center. Sensing a head-on crash on one of the many blind curves, I went catatonic. Neither of us had any memory of Archer Taylor being this remote. And as I feared, we’d lost cell reception.

When the road abruptly stopped, we saw no sign that said Archer Taylor. A deep panic welled up in both of us. We wanted to get the hell out of there.

Back on the flatlands, I sent a pathetic email to the Land Trust. Without wallowing in the sad details, I admitted that we had blown it. But undaunted, I asked, “Can we try again next month?”

When the orientation coordinator did not respond, I did not blame her. We had proven ourselves unworthy.

I returned to my tepid city life. When I wrote a column about my bouts of poison oak, readers shared treatment recommendations. One emailer, who seemed to have exceptional knowledge of the topic, closed her message with a PS: Could she give us a private tour of Archer Taylor this summer?

This blew our minds. Had we been forgiven?

And who was this Ann Taylor Schwing to make such an offer? A relative of the legendary Archer Taylor?

Yes, she explained. Archer Taylor was her father. She had spent significant parts of her childhood on what is now the preserve. After her parents died, she and her sister Constance began donating the land in 1993 to the Land Trust for preservation and controlled public use.

Ann said she couldn’t tour us until August. She was in the middle of an Italian thistle removal project at Archer Taylor and finishing a book.

Next week: The Courtneys survive the return drive up Redwood Road and get a tour from the person who knows and loves Archer Taylor best.