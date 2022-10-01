Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Grandpa Kevin meets the robot

When I last saw granddaughter Helena in Long Beach, she was an 8-month-old crawler of unknown personality. A kitten would have been equally entertaining.

What Helena had going for her was her last name, Courtney, and the blood line that came with it.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

We’d put off revisiting Helena for three years and three months because of COVID, driving distances and her parents’ demanding work schedules. In that time, crawler Helena had become chatty Helena, antic Helena. Her Instagram videos confirmed this.

The gulf that separated us collapsed last month. We barreled south on I-5 for 48 hours in LA County, first for a funeral, then an evening with the SoCal Courtneys.

On the appointed day, Dennis said not to come until 2:30 when he anticipated the end of a conference call. At 2:30 sharp, we pounced.

My son looked taller, more physically impressive than I remembered. I had to stand on my toes to deliver a solid hug.

And Helena? She was at daycare until 5. Margaret would pick her up on her way home from her university job.

Dennis was a good solo host. He showed off their new townhouse, explained the ins and outs of their family life and reintroduced us to their first child, Livvy the black cat.

At times my mind wandered. Was this imposing man actually my son? What happened to the boyhood freckles? The red hair? Is he happy that he became an attorney?

Then the rumble of doors opening and closing. Margaret and Helena were home!

Lagging her mom, Helena finally presented herself. I glowed like a 1,000-watt bulb.

Helena did what any kid almost 4 might do when thrust into the spotlight — she acted like a robot.

I mean literally.

“I … am … a … robot,” she announced, using the paused speech common to all robots, then walked mechanically around the room.

It’s something she picked up at daycare, Dennis said.

Sensing she had a committed audience, Helena hauled out toys, bounced on a bouncer and took Cheryl upstairs for a tour of her room. I lowered myself onto the living room floor, hoping an unthreatening profile would win the confidence of both Helena and Livvy.

It was threatening to rain when we walked to their community pool for a pre-dinner dip. Focusing her attention on her new audience, Helena showed off her command of water wings. While her dad floated watchfully, she pushed off again and again from the pool steps.

After we returned to the house, Cheryl and Helena retired to the couch to read books together, while Margaret slipped out to procure dinner and Dennis drove me to Target for libations.

The meal was joyful. The vibe was that of a happy family. Everyone did their share of talking. Livvy kept leaping up, wanting to be part of the action.

Later, Helena called down from the top of the stairwell where she stood buck naked. Did I want to watch her put on her pajamas? I gathered this was a new skill. I thanked her, but passed.

Our visit was winding down, but it felt so very incomplete. For one thing, I hadn’t hugged Helena – I mean, really hugged her.

Why this yearning? A desire to be more to her than a disembodied voice on the phone, to make a lasting memory?

Finally, time ran out. Dennis and Margaret were ready to begin Helena’s lengthy bedtime routine, the return trip to Napa beckoned.

We were nearly out the door when Margaret, bless her soul, asked Helena to give Grandpa Kevin a hug. She opened her arms to me and I to her. Huggy, huggy.

That was four weeks ago. If I close my eyes, that hug is still with me.