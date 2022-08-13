Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Hello, world! Remember me?

Over 26 hours, we lurched from one community event to another as if drunk on hanging out with our own species. I’ll name it for what it was: a social bender.

Porchfest on Sunday afternoon, with Cheryl’s son playing in a band, would normally would have been enough, but we also had a medical fundraiser the evening before and a political fundraiser immediately afterward.

Add them all up and what we had was a year’s worth of Courtney outings in one cluster. Scheduling insanity, Cheryl called it. Since when had we become gadabouts?

Attending the multiple sclerosis event on Saturday was logistically easy. We had only to walk down our street to Reid Family Vineyards. And as neighbors, we’d be admitted free.

Still, we set off feeling off-kilter. Our social selves had shrunk during the pandemic. I only loosened up when a name checker said, “Aren’t you Kevin Courtney?” Indeed I was! Then her partner thanked me for once writing a sports story about her son.

Never mind that she had confused me with some Register sports guy. I still felt flattered.

Then Mayor Sedgley recognized me and I recognized him and we talked like old buddies. It was like being back on the city hall beat.

And wasn’t that Beth Painter? My councilwoman! She also remembered me. Huzzah!

Cheryl bounced off some former connections as well. We were both loving it. Where had these lovely people been hiding the last year or two?

For us, the featured weekend attraction was the next afternoon’s Porchfest music festival, most particularly the Slippery People band with family member Jonathan on bass guitar.

It was a chill scene. Old Town had been transformed into Music Town. For an afternoon, Nashville had nothing on us.

Without a shred of bias, I can report that Slippery People’s original songs were wonderful. And so was Jonathan — shirtless, wearing bib overalls — who contributed vocals. I made a video.

Cheryl’s daughter’s family joined us. Our eyes were riveted on Jonathan and Cheryl’s 2-year-old grandson, who glided giddily amid festivalgoers on his pedal-less bike.

We would have stayed longer, but we had tickets to Congressman Mike Thompson’s annual Napa Valley Summertime Dinner at Inglenook winery.

When I was a working journalist, I’d attended several of these shindigs on comped tickets and written stories afterward. The crowd was always a who’s who of locals. For a reporter, what could be more fun?

When I heard about this year’s fundraiser, I felt a flood of nostalgia, but hesitated on buying the $50 tickets.

Journalist displays political preference? Scandal!

But wait — I’m a retired guy.

The event played out as expected. Practically everyone with a political bone in their body was there. I got to talk about old times at Napa City Hall, get caught up on people’s kids and instinctively defended the Register for not covering former U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s local speech.

When I went through the food line, some familiar faces — Napa City Councilwoman Mary Luros, Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon and St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring — filled my plate. A little weird, perhaps, but nice.

During dinner, Thompson talked about his challenges in D.C. and the bug bite that landed him in the St. Helena hospital. Guest speaker Rep. Pete Aguilar alluded lightly to his work on the House’s Jan. 6 committee, earning big applause.

We sat across from a conversationalist — a retired attorney living in St. Helena who was a big fan of newspapers. Congress needs to close carried-interest loopholes to keep predatory hedge funds from consuming local papers, she said.

I nodded yes, while making a mental note: What exactly are carried-interest loopholes?

We drove back to Napa feeling charged up. Over the previous 26 hours we had immersed ourselves in three outdoor events, a stretch of socializing more intense than in any comparable period since before COVID.

We had discovered that people were still making music, organizing for medical research and support programs, getting politically involved. We were reminded that we’re all part of something greater than just ourselves and our TV shows.