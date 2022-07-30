Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Home alone, again

Rare is the day I’m home alone.

The last time it happened, I was charged with taking care of a fluffy Yorkie belonging to Cheryl’s firstborn.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Knowing nothing about dogs, I was on edge the whole time. But things worked out. Pawblo survived. I did too.

This time there was no dog in the mix. Just me and Jack the cat.

I can handle cats, particularly ones that sleep a lot.

Cheryl hit the road at the crack of dawn, not to return for 14 hours. This created staggering possibilities.

Do I line up coffee with the gals, beers with the guys? Fuss around with scissors and cut my hair? Maybe go hiking, devour a book, binge on movies? Or more realistically, I could just sit there and listen to Jack snore.

Cheryl had uttered some disturbing words as she sailed out the door. The pool is looking a little green, she declared yet again.

Right off my day was tarnished. She might as well have called our pool a swamp … with croaking frogs.

I devoted the first hour of my day of freedom to pool scrubbing and crude adjustments to water chemistry.

Maybe that would cure the problem. Maybe it wouldn’t. In either case, I checked “pool care” off my list.

Next, I devoted several hours to consuming news. Ukraine, blah, blah. COVID, blah, blah. Congressional stalemate, blah blah. Thank heavens for fresh crime.

At mid-morning I retreated to Cheryl’s office. With Jack sleeping nearby, I wrote a brilliant first draft of my next column. (As is always the case, it had turned to sludge when I returned for a second draft a day later.).

Finally, lunchtime. I crafted a peanut butter sandwich with a layer of banana. Once fortified, I headed out. First the pool store, where I discovered that one of my diagnostic chemicals had expired three years ago. Did that explain the greening?

Next, Peet’s for a cappuccino. I intended to live large for an entire hour and hopefully see blackbirds swoop down on unsuspecting Bel Aire Plaza shoppers.

The Register had written about these nest-defending birds a month earlier. The video by Jennifer Huffman was hysterically entertaining. I wanted to be dive-bombed too.

Sadly, the dive-bombing had ended. The baby birds must have left the nest.

I nursed my coffee inside while staring outside where the diving action had been. I’d just missed it!

Returning home, I found Jack in a state. Momma was gone. I was proving to be an erratic substitute.

Hang in there, cat. We only have to suck it up for a few more hours.

But not to worry. There’s dinner!

I reached for Stagg Steak House Reserve Chili, a meaty concoction in a 15-ounce can.

I love Stagg as much as Cheryl deplores it. I keep a supply deep in the pantry for my bachelor moments.

While zapping the chili in the micro, I popped the cap on my first beer of 2022, a Lagunitas IPA. I was transformed by the first sip. No more husband at loose ends. I was Mr. Cool Beer Chili Guy.

While feasting, I listened to songs on Pandora’s Bill Callahan station. Singer-songwriter stuff, much of it meditative and sad. Guys singing for guys. I felt part of a global fraternity of men sitting in dark bars, nursing beers, spooning chili, awash with guy feelings.

Cheryl returned as I was cleaning up after my transcendental guy moment.

Her first question was about Jack. How had things gone?

Just fine, I said. Neurotic cats are tougher than you think.

And my Stagg?

Perfection, I said. Absolute perfection.