Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Hunting for golf balls in Carmel

Not once during the past 20 months had we slept in a bed that was not our own. I know of potted plants that get around more than that.

Why such rootedness? COVID played a role. So did family issues. And then there was Jack, our indoor cat.

We’d inherited Jack a year ago from Cheryl’s daughter Julia. We now had 24/7 responsibilities. If we ran off to Monterey for a two-night mini-vacation, who’d do the feeding, watering and litter scooping?

Also, torrid heat was predicted during our planned absence. It would likely fry our potted outdoor flowers and vegetables.

Julia resolved our dilemma. She volunteered to drive over from Sonoma midway through our absence and bestow love on all living things.

Cheryl had chosen the Monterey Peninsula for its closeness, its many attractions and the refreshing coolness. She booked an inexpensive motel in Pacific Grove, a short walk from tide pools and crashing waves.

The drive down was three hours. We squabbled pretty much the whole time.

Blame the anxiety that comes from shaking things up after a year and a half of total inertia. Blame the mad itch from my third case of poison oak this spring.

Our discord melted away once we spotted the brilliant blue of the Pacific.

The Monterey Peninsula has many tourist hot spots, but Pacific Grove is not one of them. Pacific Grove is homey, with lots of mom-and-pops and at least one coffee house that can get away with offering Costco-style muffins.

The centerpiece of our Day One itinerary was dinner at an unassuming foodie destination, Passionfish.

Our meals were heavenly. My shrimp entree even featured beans from Napa’s own Rancho Gordo.

The next day was devoted to trooping around downtown Carmel, hiking Point Lobos and hunting for golf balls.

While others sunned themselves and played with dogs on Carmel’s beach, we walked beneath the cliffs bordering Pebble Beach Golf Links, scanning the sand for white orbs launched by wild golfers. We do this every visit. It’s strangely addictive.

Our chances for a find appeared slim. It was late in the afternoon. Many a beach walker had come before us.

Then Cheryl spotted it – an unblemished Titleist.

I was so happy. Our vacation could have ended then and there.

Our otherwise perfect day had but one unsettling moment. Julia called to say that the key to our house that we’d hidden in a devilishly clever place wouldn’t turn the door lock.

Cheryl looked at me. You left the wrong key, she said.

Are you kidding me? Have her try again.

Problem resolved.

We hit the jackpot on our final morning. Eschewing the horror that was our motel’s free continental breakfast, we discovered the sunny coffee house attached to Pacific Grove’s BookWorks. Great vibe, decent coffee and pastries, a bathroom I’d recommend to my own mother.

The drive back to Napa was the opposite of the drive down. Cheryl and I were again chatty and best friends. We replayed the trip’s modest highlights. We talked about how we could do even better next time.

We had filled up with cheap(er) Costco gas before heading down to Monterey and filled up again as we passed back through Vallejo. Our beloved Prius made the round trip in seven gallons. I kid you not.

Back in Napa, we entered a hot, sealed house. Jack was not discovered unconscious. She greeted us nonchalantly and appeared none the worse for wear.

All in all, a fine trip. We did most things out of doors and all of them unmasked.

We vowed to do something like this again. Not immediately, but before another 20 months have passed.