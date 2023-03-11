On a sunny day in late January, I strolled our front yard for signs of spring. Hello there, Mr. Narcissus. Can’t wait for your blossoming, Madam Daffodil.

All reverie ended when I spotted a squishy spot in a flower bed not far from our water meter box. Not another leak!

We’d spent nearly $3,000 fixing three outdoor leaks in 2020 and 2021. One was a real gusher that flowed onto a neighbor’s property. Another required jackhammering concrete.

And now? Likely more cracked PVC, but possibly lingering dampness from recent atmospheric rivers.

Cowardly me chose the latter explanation.

Three weeks passed. Only during Presidents’ Day weekend, when plumbers and irrigation fixers would be both pricey and in short supply, did I re-inspect the spot. What had been squishy was now a puddle.

I had Cheryl take a look. Leak or atmospheric river?

Guessing won’t do, she said. We need to dig and find the cause.

In this case, we meant me.

I draped myself in old clothes and assembled digging tools, then went at it. It was a messy business. The ground was supersaturated; soupy mud flew everywhere.

Like an archaeologist, I dug in small increments. As my hole deepened, so did the pool of water.

At 10 inches, a surprise: a stubbed-off PVC pipe. And just beneath it, a second PVC line.

I couldn’t make sense of it. I would have to dig a deeper, wider hole, sacrificing several more muscular agapanthus bulbs and part of a rose bush.

After more squatting and grimacing and probing with a trowel, all was revealed. The top line belonged to some prehistoric irrigation system. The bottom line carried water to the house. And it was dripping.

Or was it? Amid all the muck and ooze, I couldn’t be 100% sure.

The next day, the Monday of Presidents’ Day weekend, I left a message with my irrigation guy. Was he observing the holiday?

I never got a call back.

On Tuesday, I reached out to a plumber whose wife asked if the problem was water or gas. Her husband was only doing gas these days.

I called another service. They could come in three days. Our slow leak was as good as solved! That night I slept the best I had since Sunday.

I greeted the plumber as my hero. He didn’t say anything, but I was sure he appreciated all my digging.

He pumped my hole nearly dry, then went to our water meter to assess the volume of the leak. It wasn’t spinning.

He waited a few minutes. The meter still hadn’t moved.

How was this possible? Had I hallucinated the leak?

Equally perplexed, the plumber reached into my hole and wiped away a glob of mud beneath a bend in the lower PVC line. The line began to hiss … and, finally, drip.

Now that we’d confirmed the Courtney problem was real, I offered to go inside. I didn’t want to make him self-conscious as he did his job.

When he said he didn’t care, I flitted about. I wanted to see a pro in action.

The leak was coming from a hairline crack in a PVC couplet. I blamed a half-century’s worth of root intrusion. I’d had to slash my way through a jungle digging my hole.

The plumber made quick work of the repair. When he departed, Cheryl and I whooped it up. After five days of living with a dispiriting leak, normal life had returned … or would in two hours when the PVC glue had cured and we could turn the water back on.

The cost of euphoria? A mere $200, making this the cheapest leak of the decade.

Cheryl later confessed that she too had spotted the soggy spot the previous month and had chosen not to make much of it.

I appreciated her disclosure. Welcome to my Wishful Thinking Club.

