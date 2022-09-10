Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Jack, the cat, takes charge

Jack, our female Calico, was once the perfect indoor cat. She scratched on paper pads, not furniture. She wasn’t fussy about kibble. She slept a lot and sought affection in measured amounts. At night, she’d march herself off to bed.

This summer — something changed. Jack ratcheted up her attachment to Cheryl and me. She began shadowing our every move.

When Cheryl changed rooms, Jack trotted a step behind. If Cheryl went outside to garden, Jack watched frantically from a window. Jack even recruited me, Mr. Aloof, to host her leg rubs and lap naps.

It was as if we had become cat gods.

This basically sounds sweet, but her exaggerated behaviors didn’t stop there. Jack became a kitchen counter jumper.

It once took the buzz of a can of tuna being opened for Jack to threaten to jump up. Now she jumps a dozen times a day for any reason or no reason. She’s incorporated the kitchen counter into her domain.

Experienced cat people may be shaking their heads. Counter jumping is what indoor cats do, Kevin. Get over it.

Seriously? Think where those paws have been. Think what that tongue has licked.

Once I realized that counter jumping had become a thing, especially while we were dining, I went on a counter offensive.

Hearing a cat jump thump, I’d charge with a water spray bottle, yelling like Mel Gibson in “Braveheart.” I wanted to etch my stay-off-the-counter message deep into her soul.

Cheryl erupted with emotion too … at me.

Not only was I ruining our dinner, my antics were giving her heart failure. Jack was no longer the problem. I was.

Eventually we compromised. I could attempt to spray Jack in the face during her counter escapades, but I couldn’t charge and I couldn’t yell. My attempts at deterrence would have a veneer of civility.

Cheryl would sometimes spray, too, but our joint efforts had little effect. Jack would soon return, sometimes within minutes, with us within view.

I tried cat time-out. After the first cluster of jumps, I’d shut her in the upstairs so we humans could dine in peace.

Time-outs work with kids, right? Why not cats?

No such luck. Jack would reemerge all lovey-dovey — no hard feelings, Dad — and sometimes go right back at it.

At wits’ end, I’ve gone online for advice. There must be ways to deter Jack without my going medieval.

So-called experts suggest using positive reinforcements — a concept I have trouble comprehending in the context of kitchen counter marauding — while conceding that cats are not dogs and you’ll have your work cut out for you. Cat curiosity knows no bounds.

Amen to that!

Instead of us training Jack, she’s training us. We’ve become vigilant at not leaving food and food-tainted utensils undefended. Yet still she jumps.

Jack now even considers our dining table fair game. I’ve been eating my Cheerios only to look over and there’s Jack, pink tongue flicking into Cheryl’s unguarded granola.

When nothing else is working, a few cat gurus recommend shock collars. Some collars can also vibrate and make sound. It’s called negative conditioning.

I’m mildly intrigued, but we’re not going there. A shock collar does not represent who we are as a family.

Do readers have suggestions? I’d love to hear them.

Meanwhile, we endure scenarios such as the one this morning when I returned from jogging.

Cheryl was in the bathroom answering nature’s call. She had taken her cereal bowl with her. No way was she leaving it unprotected.

This had left Jack free to roam the kitchen and inflict a little payback. She’d wacked her nemesis, the spray bottle, off the counter.

Score one for Jack.