Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Jaywalking in Napa

Hundreds of new state laws take effect this New Year’s Day. The one I’m most excited about decriminalizes jaywalking.

I’m a lifelong jaywalker who, if given the chance to cross a street mid-block, will usually take it.

As a 7-year-old I was almost killed when I jaywalked in downtown Stafford Springs, Connecticut. The experience was beyond frightening, but it taught me to look BOTH ways.

When I came to the Register in 1973, one of my first stories told of Napa Police cracking down on jaywalking on First Street in downtown and on Jefferson next to Napa High. Officers were writing 25 tickets a week.

Confronted with so much pedestrian risk-taking, Capt. Dewey Burnsed predicted that “somebody’s going to get killed, sure as hell.”

Napa was a much smaller town back then. Compared to today, traffic volumes were slight. Yet police were devoting considerable resources to nailing mid-block crossers.

Much of America was doing the same thing. It all began in the 1920s when motor vehicles reached critical mass on the nation’s roadways. Until then, the driver’s job was to avoid you, not you to avoid them, wrote Peter Norton, author of “Fighting Traffic: The Dawn of the Motor Age in the American City.”

With California’s new law, “The Freedom to Walk Act,” the pendulum is swinging back a tiny bit.

Jaywalkers haven’t been a local police priority in recent times. In a phone interview, Sgt. Aaron Medina, who runs NPD’s traffic enforcement unit, said officers had written only 12 jaywalking tickets over the past five years.

“We focus on areas that are most dangerous for drivers and pedestrians,” such as motorists who speed, drive under the influence or violate right-of-way rules, Medina said.

This makes sense. The California Office of Traffic Safety ranked Napa third worst out of 106 cities of similar size for alcohol-involved collisions in 2020 and fifth worst for overall traffic safety.

The city’s one pedestrian fatality this year was a person in a crosswalk on Jefferson Street near Fuller Park, Medina said.

Although officers aren’t writing many tickets, “we do have conversations with pedestrians all the time about the dangers of not crossing at an intersection and a crosswalk,” Medina said.

Apart from the state law, Napa has a Municipal Code section that requires pedestrians to cross at intersections in the central business district and on blocks outside downtown where businesses are massed, Medina noted.

Medina didn’t have stats handy for these municipal violations, but Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, said jaywalking isn’t a big problem these days.

What is most worrisome as downtown has become a mecca for fine dining, shopping and winetasting are motorists who don’t stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, Smith said. “The existing intersections can be a little dicey,” he said.

Smith’s observation hit home with me. I use downtown crosswalks plenty, but I always worry that a motorist will run a red light or fail to see me when turning on green. Motorists are just not to be trusted.

This is why, in the right circumstance, jaywalking can be attractive. When a person crosses mid-block, there are only vehicles in two directions to watch out for, not four. And often the secondary streets have huge gaps in traffic.

In 1999, I wrote a column about downtown and its ongoing struggles to reinvent itself. In going about my reporting, I jaywalked First, Franklin and Second streets. There just wasn’t that much traffic to worry about.

“Jaywalking may not be possible in a new festival-cultural downtown where tourists abound and streets are clogged,” I wrote then. If you someday read of me being run over mid-block, “you’ll know that downtown has unequivocally turned the corner.”

By that measure, downtown Napa still has some corner-turning to do.