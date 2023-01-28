Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Kevin -- what's in a name?

I went my whole childhood and never met another Kevin. My namesakes are a dime a dozen now, but back then Kevins were rare jewels in a sea of Jameses and Johns and Howards.

In grade schools, teachers would remark on how unusual my name was. I went years believing that I was the only one.

As any adult named Clyde or Judy knows, children’s names go in and out of fashion. Mine came onto the American scene after World War II. It’s Irish. Dublin’s patron saint is St. Kevin.

If you were to name your kid Kevin today, you might be influenced by admiration of celebrities whose last names are Costner, Bacon, Hart, Durant or Spacey. Maybe even McCarthy?

No celeb inspired my dad, just pride in his Irish heritage. I guess my mom went along.

Name directories say Kevin means some variation of “handsome,” but I don’t believe it. That sounds like something made up by name marketers.

According to Social Security records, Kevin wasn’t on the list of the top 200 boys names in the 1930s. It shot out of nowhere in the 1940s – my birth decade – becoming the 167th most popular name.

Kevins were on the march. They rose to 27th in the ‘50s, 14th in the ‘60s and peaked at 13th in the ‘70s.

In retrospect, you can understand why a name as fresh and punchy as Kevin would win sudden favor. It was competing against a line-up of tired male names – Jeromes, Harveys and Alvins – that were being retired from widespread usage.

After the 1970s, my name began its ignominious descent, dropping to 23rd most popular in the ‘80s, 25th in the ‘90s, then plunged to 75th in the 2000s and 182nd in 2021.

A young couple picking their baby’s name today would likely pass on Kevin. It would strike them as a little stale, suitable for a father or uncle, but not a kid expected to deal with today’s warp-speed world.

This column was triggered by an article on newyorker.com about how the French perceive my name, which is sometimes spelled with an accent over the “e” or as Keven, Kevyn or Keveen.

In France, Kevin has a lousy reputation, never mind that from 1989 to 1994 Kevin was the country’s most popular boys name. The bourgeoisie considers it low-class, tied to such pop culture-inspired names as Brandon, Ryan and Jordan that took off during the same period.

French high-brows prefer Philippe and Nicholas, not some “gauche Anglo-Saxon import,” according to the New Yorker.

This Kevin taint apparently also extends to Germany where the practice of name discrimination is called “Kevinismus,” the New Yorker reports.

Looking back over the entire 20th century, the most popular American boys names were James, Robert and John, in that order, with my name coming in at 22nd place. Kevin had a good ride.

My spouse’s name has undergone a similar fluctuation in popularity. Cheryl was born in the 1950s when her name was the 19th most favored. It’s been all downhill since. Her name hasn’t made the top names of the decade list since the 1990s. It ranked 66th over the past century.

Many of her cohorts from the ‘50s – the Dorothys, Janices and Ruths – have had similar declines, replaced by Emmas, Avas and Amelias.

While Kevin has been banished to the minor leagues, a remarkable thing happened to my surname. For reasons I cannot fathom, society deemed Courtney a suitable female forename.

Female Courtneys came onto the scene in the ‘70s. Courtney peaked as the 22nd most popular girls name in the 1990s, dropping to 126 in the 2000s, then off the top 200 list in the 2010s. The most popular kid names in 2021 were Liam and Olivia.

When my daughter was born in 1976, we somehow managed to pick that year’s most popular name, Jennifer. Our son, Dennis, carries the 80th most popular name of 1980.

You too can play the name game. Visit the Social Security Administration’s website.