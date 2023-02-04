Going into this winter I was on guard against flu, COVID and — to me — a new threat, RSV.

When I say “on guard,” I don’t mean I rejiggered my daily life any. I simply had concerns.

In mid-January, I awoke to a gravely throat. A day later, my nose began to drip and my sinuses announced themselves.

No big deal, you say? Noses have been dripping, sinuses swelling since the dawn of time?

Yes, but I hadn’t had so much as a sniffle the past three years. The COVID years have been the healthiest years of my life. I’d credited perfect health to my awareness of COVID protocols and my new status as a retiree who doesn’t have to throw himself into the daily hurly-burly.

But now? If my defenses were crumbling, were all the viruses about to have their way with me? Was I a health threat to Cheryl? Should my block be evacuated and me put under quarantine?

Best case scenario: Nose, throat and sinus symptoms suggested the common cold. They don’t call it “common” for nothing, right?

Then again, maybe this was early COVID. Or early flu. Maybe even early RSV, whatever exactly that is.

Rather than seek clarity from Cheryl, our household’s medical expert, I went online for guidance. I would figure this out myself.

A New York Times matrix allowed me to match my symptoms with this winter’s major health threats. Unfortunately, coughs, rough throats and runny noses matched up with everything: colds, COVID, flu and RSV.

On the positive side, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, headaches, fever, deep fatigue or loss of taste/smell — all symptoms strongly aligned with COVID. Again, was this only because my illness was in an early stage?

I called Cheryl in for a consultation. Take a COVID test, she said.

The instant home test showed I didn’t have COVID. At least not yet. I would have to keep self-testing every day or two until my diagnosis was clearer.

The next three days were a blur. I didn’t go anywhere, do anything. I napped big chunks of my mornings and afternoons. I felt marginally alive.

More COVID tests were negative. If my overpowering malaise came from the common cold, wow!

There’s no cure for the common cold. You can calm your itchy throat with honey and try symptom relief products, but nothing vanquishes the virus sooner than your own body’s natural defenses.

I swallowed yellow and pink pills for symptom relief, but I still felt smacked down. I stumbled around emotionally flattened. I missed my old self.

Health sites tell you to stay hydrated. I tried, but it’s hard to match water intake with mucus outflow, which in my case was considerable. Also, I had water seeping from my eyes.

All that leakage led to a pre-dawn bout of wooziness. As I staggered to and from the bathroom, it dawned on me: I’m dehydrated!

As the days passed and my symptoms stagnated, it became ever clearer that what I had was a world-class cold, something I’d likely contracted two or three days before onset of symptoms.

During that period, I’d only gone two places — the Napa County Library and a local Starbucks — and three adults — Cheryl’s children — had visited our home. Was one of these places/people the source of my misery?

I mulled over various scenarios, but my detective work proved completely inconclusive.

And what about Cheryl? Exposed as she was to my viral exhales, why wasn’t she sick?

I wanted to bounce back faster. I wanted to be strong like Cheryl.

Five days into it, I attempted to resume jogging. My spirit was willing, but my body wouldn’t go along. I had to walk home.

About the same time, I learned that Cheryl’s son Josh had come down with a cold similar to mine. The timing of it suggested that I was the source. I was mortified.

And then Cheryl developed an irritating cough, but only a cough. Hmmm.

I’m now whole again. I lost a week of my life, but I’m not bitter.

COVID and the flu get all the headlines — rightfully so, the casualty statistics are scary — but I say never underestimate the common cold. When it has you in its grip, there’s no squirming your way out.