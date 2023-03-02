Who stays with one employer for 50 years? Very few. Our society doesn’t work that way these days.

People jump around. Better jobs, better pay.

I guess I didn’t get the memo. This week marks my 50th year drawing a Register paycheck. I did it for 48 years as a full-time employee, and now as a free-lancer, producing this weekly column and the occasional business story.

When I came to the paper in March 1973 from the Fairfield Daily Republic, I didn’t intend to stay forever. I would gain experience and move on to a bigger paper.

Only my plan was terribly vague. As an East Coast guy new to marriage, I was happy just being out of school, out of the Army and working in the Bay Area.

Napa reminded me of places I’d lived back East. It had a strong sense of community. History was baked into downtown and the adjacent neighborhoods.

And the Register was awesome. The production plant covered an entire city block. The newsroom was chockful of reporters, designers and photographers. It felt like big-time newspapering to me, a guy who‘d never taken a journalism class.

I liked my early crime and education beats, but the best was yet to come: general assignment. For years I could basically go anywhere, do anything. Remember those Phantom Fork reviews? That was me.

Reporting is a sublimely wonderful job. You learn the news before anyone else. People high and low want to talk to you. Work is full of surprises.

And they even pay you!

Granted, the Register didn’t pay me much. Fortunately, I’ve had two wives who earned considerably more than I. Thanks to them, I could buy a house here, raise two children here, save for their college, plan for retirement – all without financial pressure to move up to a larger paper.

I did try to make the big time in those early year. Most particularly, I tried to get on with the Sacramento Bee.

When the Bee wouldn’t pick me, I decided, what the heck, I’ll stay put. This was not an anguished decision. There are a million worse places for a career than Napa.

Stated more positively, Napa was quite wonderful when I arrived and would remain so, the yoyoing fortunes of downtown not withstanding.

The days of local ownership had ended before I got here. I experienced being part of the Scripps family chain, the Pulitzer chain and now the Lee Enterprises chain. It’s all meant very little to me, a reporter working a beat.

A bigger factor was the constant churning of the newsroom staff. I count eight editors, nearly two dozen city editors and more than 200 other cohorts over the five decades.

Several went on to stellar positions at major papers, but a high percentage eventually left the profession. They became public information officers, musicians, gamblers, cops, financial analysts, insurance agents, stay-at-home moms, professors and even a lifestyle guru.

As a left-behind, I was forever introducing myself to new hires who got younger as I got older. It was weird … and at times disconcerting.

One constant over the past half century were Mother Nature’s upheavals -- fires, floods and earthquakes. For the community, the worst of times. For journalists, the most heroic. Gotta go, family. I’d like to help sweep up the broken glass, but the paper needs me!

The 2014 Napa earthquake was the Register’s finest hour. We had to evacuate our home at Second and Wilson -– forever, as it turned out -- and put out the paper for an entire year from a cluster of trailers in the parking lot. The experience was stressful, but not to be avoided. We did ourselves proud.

The 21st century delivered a more insidious blow to all newspapers. The internet siphoned off classified advertising; readers turned to new online news sources. For the Register, this has meant downsizing and operating more strategically from new offices on Soscol Avenue.

Becoming city editor in these conditions was a great honor. My crew was asked to punch above their weight and generally did.

When my grandchildren are old enough, I must sit them down and talk about the old days, a time when households got the paper delivered six afternoons a week by youth carriers. (Sundays came later, as did the switch to morning publication.)

And the Register operated its own presses whose thunderous roar shook visiting adults and children to their very core.

And how gramps started out on a manual typewriter and a glue pot – the original “cut and paste” – and expected to move up to an electric, but instead got a plastic box put on his desk in the mid-80s – an early word processor.

This was journalism at the dawn of the modern world. Coworkers still smoked at their desks and the Napa Valley name hadn’t yet come to represent the pinnacle of the good life. I sensed the changes to come when the word “Valley” was shoehorned into the Register’s historic name.

I shall close on an upbeat note. While the media landscape today is unrecognizable from what it was a half century ago, community journalism remains a priceless local asset. The press runs may be shorter, but the eyeballs attracted to Register stories at napavalleyregister.com is vast and expanding.

In short, journalists make a difference, the Register makes a difference.

I remain in awe of the whole enterprise. Being able to contribute for a half century to the Register news operation has been the greatest journey imaginable.