Who stays with one employer for 50 years? Very few. Our society doesn’t work that way these days.
People jump around. Better jobs, better pay.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
I guess I didn’t get the memo. This week marks my 50th year drawing a Register paycheck. I did it for 48 years as a full-time employee, and now as a free-lancer, producing this weekly column and the occasional business story.
When I came to the paper in March 1973 from the Fairfield Daily Republic, I didn’t intend to stay forever. I would gain experience and move on to a bigger paper.
Only my plan was terribly vague. As an East Coast guy new to marriage, I was happy just being out of school, out of the Army and working in the Bay Area.
Napa reminded me of places I’d lived back East. It had a strong sense of community. History was baked into downtown and the adjacent neighborhoods.
People are also reading…
And the Register was awesome. The production plant covered an entire city block. The newsroom was chockful of reporters, designers and photographers. It felt like big-time newspapering to me, a guy who‘d never taken a journalism class.
I liked my early crime and education beats, but the best was yet to come: general assignment. For years I could basically go anywhere, do anything. Remember those Phantom Fork reviews? That was me.
Reporting is a sublimely wonderful job. You learn the news before anyone else. People high and low want to talk to you. Work is full of surprises.
And they even pay you!
Granted, the Register didn’t pay me much. Fortunately, I’ve had two wives who earned considerably more than I. Thanks to them, I could buy a house here, raise two children here, save for their college, plan for retirement – all without financial pressure to move up to a larger paper.
I did try to make the big time in those early year. Most particularly, I tried to get on with the Sacramento Bee.
When the Bee wouldn’t pick me, I decided, what the heck, I’ll stay put. This was not an anguished decision. There are a million worse places for a career than Napa.
Stated more positively, Napa was quite wonderful when I arrived and would remain so, the yoyoing fortunes of downtown not withstanding.
The days of local ownership had ended before I got here. I experienced being part of the Scripps family chain, the Pulitzer chain and now the Lee Enterprises chain. It’s all meant very little to me, a reporter working a beat.
A bigger factor was the constant churning of the newsroom staff. I count eight editors, nearly two dozen city editors and more than 200 other cohorts over the five decades.
Several went on to stellar positions at major papers, but a high percentage eventually left the profession. They became public information officers, musicians, gamblers, cops, financial analysts, insurance agents, stay-at-home moms, professors and even a lifestyle guru.
As a left-behind, I was forever introducing myself to new hires who got younger as I got older. It was weird … and at times disconcerting.
One constant over the past half century were Mother Nature’s upheavals -- fires, floods and earthquakes. For the community, the worst of times. For journalists, the most heroic. Gotta go, family. I’d like to help sweep up the broken glass, but the paper needs me!
The 2014 Napa earthquake was the Register’s finest hour. We had to evacuate our home at Second and Wilson -– forever, as it turned out -- and put out the paper for an entire year from a cluster of trailers in the parking lot. The experience was stressful, but not to be avoided. We did ourselves proud.
The 21st century delivered a more insidious blow to all newspapers. The internet siphoned off classified advertising; readers turned to new online news sources. For the Register, this has meant downsizing and operating more strategically from new offices on Soscol Avenue.
Becoming city editor in these conditions was a great honor. My crew was asked to punch above their weight and generally did.
When my grandchildren are old enough, I must sit them down and talk about the old days, a time when households got the paper delivered six afternoons a week by youth carriers. (Sundays came later, as did the switch to morning publication.)
And the Register operated its own presses whose thunderous roar shook visiting adults and children to their very core.
And how gramps started out on a manual typewriter and a glue pot – the original “cut and paste” – and expected to move up to an electric, but instead got a plastic box put on his desk in the mid-80s – an early word processor.
This was journalism at the dawn of the modern world. Coworkers still smoked at their desks and the Napa Valley name hadn’t yet come to represent the pinnacle of the good life. I sensed the changes to come when the word “Valley” was shoehorned into the Register’s historic name.
I shall close on an upbeat note. While the media landscape today is unrecognizable from what it was a half century ago, community journalism remains a priceless local asset. The press runs may be shorter, but the eyeballs attracted to Register stories at napavalleyregister.com is vast and expanding.
In short, journalists make a difference, the Register makes a difference.
I remain in awe of the whole enterprise. Being able to contribute for a half century to the Register news operation has been the greatest journey imaginable.
Kevin Courtney's Napa Journal — Adventures of everyday life
Kevin Courtney is the Napa Valley Register's former city editor. His personal column about the adventures of everyday life in Napa runs every Sunday. These are his most recent columns.
How do you know if you have a cold, the flu or COVID? The first step is to check the matrix, according to Napa Journal columnist Kevin Courtney.
Just like brands of cars and coffees, children's names fall in and out of favor. My own had a pretty good run, but its popularity is plummeting, says Kevin Courtney.
Columnist Kevin Courtney looks at the impacts of three weeks of drenching rain.
Family relations became complex when my dad formed a second family.
A yard security camera spotted one of the big cats, triggering safety concerns.
A new state law is good news for jaywalkers, but what do Napa police and downtown officials say?
An abandoned child, efforts to help families in need and the story of a star: Rebecca Yerger tells stories of Christmases in long ago Napa.
Cheryl's heart was set on getting her childhood piano back in tune. It didn't go well.
When you step into Century Napa Valley during the noon hour, you never know what entertainment is lurking.
There's an easy way to maximize your holiday pleasure. Most Americans won't do it.
If you have an hour to kill at Starbucks, coffee and a muffin are not NEARLY enough.
Thanksgiving is a holiday rich in tradition. Mine involves running shoes.
Columnist Courtney got a small taste of the rigors of commuting while working the November election.
The Vote Center at an AmCan hotel was desolate for days, then, finally, the voters turned out.
The doctor ordered a 40-hour fast. The experience was altogether miserable.
Columnist Kevin Courtney, an experienced pre-dawn runner, wasn't prepared for the mash-up of panicked deer, speeding truck and himself.
After several years of garage storage, our books now have a new home. The IQ of our household instantly went up 20 points.
Was my granddaughter as spunky as her Instagram videos would suggest? I went to L.A. to find out.
Only in death did my path cross that of a celebrated Christian heavy metal rocker. I joined the farewell at a Forest Hills cemetery and on a rooftop in the San Fernando Valley.
It took a tragic event for us to uproot ourselves for a 400-mile drive to SoCal, says columnist Kevin Courtney.
Kevin Courtney had the world's best house cat, until something came over her. Solutions, anyone?
Swimming pools should be fun, pool maintenance shouldn't be frightening
Archer Taylor Preserve is one of Napa County's hidden gems. And it's just 30 minutes from downtown Napa.
Archer Taylor Preserve awaits those bold enough not to lose their cool driving into Napa's western hills.
Although our social skills had eroded during the pandemic, we dared ourselves to attend a trio of community events. It could have ended badly.
When a property owner on my street neglects weeds, my neighbors take up the slack.
How much fun can a guy have when his spouse is gone for the day?
I'm being targeted with all kinds of health-related ads. The algorithm must think I'm falling apart.
Columnist Courtney ponders why more people are flying the flag every day, not just on holidays.
It's a germy world out there. For a lot of people, public toilets are among the worst threats.
Always check the weather forecast before inviting a guest to dinner. We didn't.
Kevin Courtney's son went to a top law school. He bought the school's hat to celebrate, but dares not wear it.
The Monterey Peninsula has all kinds of attractions. We have one that isn't in the guidebooks.
My first shift at a Napa County Vote Center was slower than slow. Thank heavens for the pancakes.
Columnist Kevin Courtney read some "heavy" books in school, but nothing as weighty as this one. He feared the return of carpal tunnel.
If there's a worse trait than chronic tardiness, this columnist is unfamiliar with it.
Cars are a bigger deal for most people than for me.
About the only thing in downtown Napa that's not spiffy these days are the news racks. They've fallen on hard times.
Sprigs have embedded themselves in our yard, says Kevin Courtney. They are well camouflaged. I am not well defended.
We live in a house that's 130 years old, but we knew precious little about the west Napa farm family that built it. Slowly, we're filling in the blanks.
Downtown's last Chinese laundry was struggling when Kevin Courtney visited in 1976.
161 years of Napa history — the good, the bad, the weird — are on display at downtown's Goodman Library.
Columnist Courtney found himself in the 1950 federal census. The sketchy entries could not foretell what was to come.
I have slight affection for dogs, yet I was charged with taking care of one for a day. How was this supposed to work?
Just who was living up there had been a mystery for two years. Then came a knock on our door.
Someone loves me. I got access to a bucketload of Alfred Hitchcock movies for Christmas.
A jolt of electricity shocked my head whenever I changed pillow positions at night. What was wrong with me?
Napa Valley Coffee Roasting opened at First & Main 36 years ago. The Coffee Revolution had come to town.
Kevin Courtney tries to explain his weekly column to Napa Valley Writers. Serious literature it is not.
The DMV said I needed glasses to drive safely. I begged to differ.
How was Christmas 2021 different from the year before. Columnist Courtney counts the ways.
When you're looking for holiday spirit, small things matter.
Columnist Courtney sizes up his life since retiring six months ago from the Register. He doesn't jump when he hears sirens anymore.
A Canadian transplant, Moira Johnston Block practiced journalism with a punch. She also helped change the face of downtown Napa.
Columnist Courtney feared running afoul of a college town's political correctness when he ran Turkey Trot last weekend.
Volunteers were served two feasts and serenaded to a knockoff of the Beatles' "Let It Be" titled "Olive Tree."
Suggested summary: All adult birthdays are not alike. Hitting the three quarters of a century mark is one of the big ones.
The Register's design guru is unleashing a monster into the world every day during October.
Columnist Courtney's house is surrounded by tree death. A tree expert says another year of drought will make things so much worse.
Neighborhood issues often make good column fodder. That can be a problem.
Our neighbor has a whole-house generator. We don't.
Columnist Courtney saw American Canyon in a new light after working there for six days.
After retiring from the Register in June, former city editor Kevin Courtney discovered that unbroken leisure wasn't his thing. That's when John Tuteur came calling.
Columnist Courtney tries to solve the mystery of undies that keep appearing on his street.
Don't ever try to reach this government agency on a Monday morning. Never ever.
The granddaughter of the berry’s creator now sells boysenberry products at the farmers market.
It's hard for the Courtney household to meet conservation goals when lines keep failing
Why would a person order a beer but not finish it? Kevin Courtney explains.
Social media portray retirement as great fun. Kevin isn't quite there yet.
Kevin Courtney's neighbors gave the Napa Planning Commission an earful. But did any of it matter?
For a dose of post-pandemic normalcy, spend an hour at a coffee shop
Does your pandemic wardrobe still work? Kevin is stepping up his game
Kevin begins his retirement with an open schedule and finds his reporter's mind still active.
My Register cubicle displayed a highly curated montage of objects and images. They did not tell a coherent story.
After 48 years at the Register, City Editor Kevin Courtney is calling it quits.