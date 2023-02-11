Twice in the past two weeks I’ve been stunned by stories in the Register.

I gasped when I read that the median price of a Napa County house in 2022 was a record $925,000 — a jump of $100,000 from the year before.

And in a story about the flip side of Napa Valley life, I learned that nearly 500 people had been tallied as living in cars, tents and shelters in 2022, with a survey underway to learn this year’s total.

This is our world. We are whiplashed by housing extremes.

Personally, I’m well-housed. I read about housing haves and have-nots from the comfort of my Browns Valley home, my furnace roaring.

Housing affordability has changed radically since I moved here in 1973. Back then, a mere newspaper scribe could finagle a house if he made it a top priority.

I started out at the Register earning $3.75 an hour. Boosted by my wife's earnings in health care, we landed a small apartment on Patchett Street for $135 a month.

We imagined owning a house someday, but not during our starting-out years.

Yet the word on the street was ominous. The housing market was exploding. People were saying buy now before the train leaves the station.

I did not spring to action. I was earning a pauper’s wage.

The following summer my attitude did a 180 when a newsroom coworker announced that he and his wife were buying a home in west Napa. No more apartment living for them.

Prices are taking off, he warned.

This was gut-check time. My wife and I took a deep breath and called a realtor.

We were shown a 12-year-old house in Browns Valley’s Broadmoor subdivision selling for $42,500. The seller had bought it a few years earlier for $10,000 less.

Yes, the train was leaving the station.

We committed every dollar we had to buy that Browns Valley home. It helped that I’d been pathologically frugal since my college years.

The monthly payment: $202.

That sounds laughable tiny today, but those first few years were a financial stretch. I lived in mortal fear that we wouldn’t be able to make the mortgage payment and still cover food, insurance, car expenses and utilities.

Fortunately, when housing prices continued to climb, our main living expense remained fixed. For all time.

The value of my old Broadmoor house today? I hear it might command more than $800,000.

Today I wonder if Napa had a homeless population in the mid-70s. Surely it did, yet I don’t remember reading about unhoused people in the Register. There were no tent cities, no shelters.

It’s worth noting that Napa didn’t have a hint of glitz back then. People were not moving here in droves to perfect their lifestyle. Instead of tasting rooms and upscale restaurants, downtown had two hotels where rooms were rented by the week for as little as $30.

Today we have some of the priciest housing anywhere. And by the thousands, people starting out in life have given up trying to live here. They commute to Napa jobs from more affordable counties. Their vehicle streams clog the highways for hours.

Ohers, including many with mental health and drug and alcohol issues, hang on by a toehold. They fill our shelters, our river encampments; they shuffle about in their cars and campers.

When I put myself in the shoes of someone starting out today, with a wage not hugely better than the legal minimum, I doubt I’d have ever bought a house here … or stayed in journalism.

I hit it lucky in 1974. Because of conditions so different from today, I and so many others won the housing lottery.