Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: On time and taking risks, sometimes

I’m not late to anything. Movies, dinner invitations, medical appointments — if there’s a fixed time for showing up, I’m there.

Often I’m insanely early, having allowed extra time for travel. What if Redwood/Trancas is backed up due to poorly timed light? What if there’s a bridge washout?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Does this make me an anxious person? Cheryl thinks so. We have plenty of time, she’ll assures me. Let’s not surprise our dinner hosts while they’re still assembling themselves. So what if we miss the movie trailers.

To me that’s crazy talk. We should be leaving NOW. Any prudent person would be leaving NOW. Why is one of us still getting ready?

My exhortations do not animate Cheryl. She calmly combs out her hair. She serenely holds up clothing options in front of a mirror. There’s no reason to get flustered, she’ll say.

Stymied, I do the only thing that circumstances permit: l get the car ready.

It takes me two minutes to move the car out of the garage and point it toward the street. The car is now ready.

But Cheryl? Where is she? I do not hear her footsteps on the porch.

Once I tooted the horn, thinking this would move things along.

Big mistake. Cheryl did not take kindly to tooting. I will never toot again.

These days I just sit there, engine running, car pointed toward the street and practice slow breathing. This may feel like the end of the world, I tell myself, but it’s not. Cheryl will eventually get in the car. We will eventually get to where we’re supposed to be going. An abject apology to the hosts for arriving a minute late ought to set things right.

I’ve known people who were consistently late. Maddingly late. Laughably late.

Were they from another planet, one where time pieces had yet to take hold?

The case could be made that they were superior humans. By not racing from here to there, they had more time to smell the flowers. By marching to the beat of their own drummer, they could see the bigger picture.

Less charitably, the case could be made that their internal wiring was messed up.

A person can pay a heavy price for being late. My personal example: I once misread the clock on the morning of an eye exam. I called red-faced to say I’d be 30 minutes late.

The optometrist graciously gave up part of their lunch hour to examine me, but the evaluation was apparently rushed. When my new glasses arrived, I could hardly see. The prescription had been botched.

Everything had to be redone. The exam, the manufacture of new lenses.

If ever there were an object lesson about the perils of tardiness, this was it.

Because of the way I’m wired, for years I’ve been setting my bedside clock 15 minutes ahead of the actual time. This is my insurance policy for never arriving late.

When the alarm sounds at 5:30, it’s really 5:15. Clever trick, eh?

Cheryl shakes her head. Is this really necessary? Since I never hit the snooze button, why not set the real time and get on with life?

She makes an interesting point.

Last week I finally took her advice. I tweaked my bedside clock. It now says the same time as the six other clocks in the house.

I’m proud of myself.

What a risktaker you are, Kevin Courtney.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.