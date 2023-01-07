 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAPA JOURNAL

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Our neighborhood mountain lion

Kevin Courtney

Kevin Courtney

My neighbor sent over a video clip from her yard security camera. At first, I couldn’t make out anything of interest. Then it appeared — a big cat creeping along a patio wall.

Was this a mountain lion?

I played it again. There was no doubt. The yard across the street from our yard has mountain lions!

This was a surprise. We live in the city, not atop Mount Veeder. Our street has a sidewalk, city water, sewer, the whole urban bit.

Yet here’s a big cat — seemingly about my size — on a nocturnal stroll — or hunt — not far from our bedroom window.

My first thought was of Calico, our former outdoor cat. Thank heavens she was now safely buried in our backyard.

My second thought was of Cheryl. She was going to hate this news.

She’s always had fears about my jogging up Partrick Road in the pre-dawn and encountering coyotes.

Mountain lions? Yes, we’d once spotted one, but that was on a walk far up, beyond where I jog. Seeing us, the cat had trotted the other way.

As predicted, the neighbor’s video was triggering. No more jogging up Partrick into the wildlands, Cheryl commanded. Stick to well-lit Browns Valley subdivisions.

And another thing: let’s fence our yard.

Unpersuaded that we had a dire threat to deal with, I called my neighbor Jody to get more info about her mountain lion, now our mountain lion.

The sighting had upset her family, too. Her husband Tim wondered if he needed to now arm himself with a stick when he barbecued in the evening. And their dogs: was it safe to let them outside to do their business?

Deer romp on their property daily, she noted. Perhaps the lion was looking for a favorite food, venison?

Jody said that if you look at the video closely, you’ll see that the big cat is wearing a tracking collar. Someone somewhere seems to be monitoring the creature’s travels.

I went online to research mountain lion lifestyle. They’re “opportunistic hunters” that eat deer, raccoons, rabbits and, yes, coyotes. A mountain lion kills a human once every couple of years in North America.

In 2021, the Register reported that a yard security camera on Jacob Court in the heart of Napa had captured a mountain lion roaming at night.

It caused a stir among the neighbors, but a warden with California Fish & Game seemed to take the sighting in stride. Napa is surrounded by mountains, so of course there are mountain lions here, he said. It’s not too surprising that one of these big cats might occasionally venture into town.

Nothing more was reported on the Jacob Court visitation. I’m assuming all the neighborhood dogs and cats were accounted for.

Cheryl’s son Josh advises against overreacting to mountain lions. As a Bay Area surfer, he’s experienced similar public alarm following shark sightings in the Pacific.

Both shark and mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, he said. When I jog up Partrick, I’m basically as safe as a surfer.

If this analogy was meant to reassure his mom, it failed.

I haven’t deviated from my jogging route in the three weeks since the sighting. Nor have I armed myself with a rock, as suggested by Cheryl. Except for a skunk encounter, my runs have been uneventful.

My daughter Jenny offered tips on what I should do if I ever sense a mountain lion tracking me. Magnify my appearance by waving my arms and shouting. Throw things, but do not shrink my profile by bending over.

And if the mountain lion pounces, “fight like hell,” she said.

Napa Wildlife Rescue provides care and rehabilitation to injured wildlife in Napa Valley as well educational out reach at schools.

Kevin Courtney can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.

