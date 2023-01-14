 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
NAPA JOURNAL

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Rediscovering a lost step-sister

  • 0
Kevin Courtney

Kevin Courtney

My father had five children — four with my mom and a fifth, a daughter, with his second wife. Things didn’t go well for Bernie with either family.

When he died at age 83, he was estranged from all five of us. In its own way, a remarkable feat.

Those of us in the first batch went south with our mother after the divorce in 1960. Our half-sister Tamara was born two years later in New York.

From the outset, she was cast into a distant Courtney orbit. Not only did she live a great distance from the rest of us, her mother was the “other woman” who contributed to the wreckage of our parents’ marriage.

Looking back on that era, it’s clear that Tamara deserved better from her half-siblings. She had to fend for herself with alcoholic parents.

What’s my excuse for not embracing Tamara more fully? We didn’t grow up together. I had a family of my own to raise on the West Coast. On visits to see my full-blooded sibs in Tennessee and Indiana, a dip into Florida, her adult home, just wasn’t in the cards.

People are also reading…

If asked to conjure up an image of Tamara, I’d describe a sweet teenage girl with a soft voice, not the graying 60-year-old woman now living with disabilities. In her entire adulthood, I’ve seen her in the flesh only twice.

Only in recent times have I tried to make amends for the decades of neglect. Around the holidays I call her.

I agree that one call a year to someone who shares my Courtneyness is meager, but it’s an improvement.

This year’s call was on New Year’s Day. Tamara had offered to FaceTime, but I declined, preferring to put on ear buds and just talk.

The minute she picked up the phone, decades of separation evaporated. I wasn’t talking to an ersatz Courtney. I was talking to family.

Tamara was relaxed as well. She treated me like a fond litter mate.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

How could this be? We’ve been face to face only twice in four decades. I ignored her during her most traumatic years. But there she was, happy to be talking to a sib.

We talked for two hours. We didn’t attempt a comprehensive catching-up. Most specifically, we didn’t resurrect dad stories.

Instead, we celebrated the now. Tamara told of her weekly FaceTime sessions with her grandchildren in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and her life partner who helps her cope with crippling pain.

Although her disability is the real deal and some days she can hardly walk, she shunned self-pity. She even put a positive spin on the pending eviction from their affordable apartment so the site can be redeveloped for million-dollar condos.

Her life is rich in unexpected ways, she said.

And what about me and her other half-siblings?

Except for dear Joe, we’re all still kicking, I said. The 1960 implosion of the Courtney family may have knocked us for a loop, but it didn’t knock us out. Two of us also have grandchildren.

In these annual calls I’m always tempted to apologize for letting her wander alone in the metaphorical swamp that is Florida, but I never do.

At the end of this year’s call, I powered up my love vibe and suggested we not wait until next Christmas to connect. Why ration calls to only once a year?

Tamara agreed, though she was entitled to doubt my commitment. Didn’t I make that same proposal last year, but still waited a full 12 months between calls?

I was suffused with a toasty happiness when we hung up. My Tamara outreach felt like my most “Christmas moment” of the season.

Our lives have so little in common, yet so much in common. Dad is long gone, but the lives he set in motion keep spinning.

Ukrainian children who fled the war with their families for the Netherlands are getting a crucial emotional lifeline: personalized audiobooks read by their fathers who had to stay behind in Ukraine to remain ready to fight.

Kevin Courtney's Napa Journal — Adventures of everyday life

Kevin Courtney is the Napa Valley Register's former city editor. His personal column about the adventures of everyday life in Napa runs every Sunday. These are his most recent columns.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Crossing the finish line
Columnists
editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Crossing the finish line

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Thanksgiving is a holiday rich in tradition. Mine involves running shoes. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Commuting has its sweet rewards
Columnists
editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Commuting has its sweet rewards

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Columnist Courtney got a small taste of the rigors of commuting while working the November election.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Warriors for Democracy
Columnists
editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Warriors for Democracy

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

The Vote Center at an AmCan hotel was desolate for days, then, finally, the voters turned out. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Skipping four meals killed my joie de vivre
Columnists
editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Skipping four meals killed my joie de vivre

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

The doctor ordered a 40-hour fast. The experience was altogether miserable. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Jogging at night isn't for sissies
Opinion Columnists
editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Jogging at night isn't for sissies

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

 Columnist Kevin Courtney, an experienced pre-dawn runner, wasn't prepared for the mash-up of panicked deer, speeding truck and himself.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: My so very impressive bookcase
Columnists
editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: My so very impressive bookcase

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

After several years of garage storage, our books now have a new home. The IQ of our household instantly went up 20 points.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Grandpa Kevin meets the robot
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Grandpa Kevin meets the robot

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Was my granddaughter as spunky as her Instagram videos would suggest? I went to L.A. to find out.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: The summer the music died
Columnists
top story editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: The summer the music died

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Only in death did my path cross that of a celebrated Christian heavy metal rocker. I joined the farewell at a Forest Hills cemetery and on a rooftop in the San Fernando Valley.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: My granddaughter: So near, so far
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: My granddaughter: So near, so far

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

It took a tragic event for us to uproot ourselves for a 400-mile drive to SoCal, says columnist Kevin Courtney. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Jack, the cat, takes charge
Columnists
editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Jack, the cat, takes charge

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Kevin Courtney had the world's best house cat, until something came over her. Solutions, anyone?

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Fighting the algae wars
Columnists
editor's pick

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Fighting the algae wars

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Swimming pools should be fun, pool maintenance shouldn't be frightening

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Daughter shows off her family's legacy
Columnists
top story

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Daughter shows off her family's legacy

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Archer Taylor Preserve is one of Napa County's hidden gems. And it's just 30 minutes from downtown Napa.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Freakout on Redwood Road
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Freakout on Redwood Road

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Archer Taylor Preserve awaits those bold enough not to lose their cool driving into Napa's western hills. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Hello, world! Remember me?
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Hello, world! Remember me?

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Although our social skills had eroded during the pandemic, we dared ourselves to attend a trio of community events. It could have ended badly.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Sprucing up the neighborhood
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Sprucing up the neighborhood

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

When a property owner on my street neglects weeds, my neighbors take up the slack. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Time to lie about my age?
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Time to lie about my age?

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

I'm being targeted with all kinds of health-related ads. The algorithm must think I'm falling apart.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Why so many American flags around Napa?
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Why so many American flags around Napa?

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Columnist Courtney ponders why more people are flying the flag every day, not just on holidays. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: How to defend against Napa's public toilets
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: How to defend against Napa's public toilets

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

It's a germy world out there. For a lot of people, public toilets are among the worst threats. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Dining in a heat wave
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Dining in a heat wave

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Always check the weather forecast before inviting a guest to dinner. We didn't.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Would wearing this hat make me a jerk?
Columnists
top story

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Would wearing this hat make me a jerk?

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Kevin Courtney's son went to a top law school. He bought the school's hat to celebrate, but dares not wear it. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Hunting for golf balls in Carmel
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Hunting for golf balls in Carmel

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

The Monterey Peninsula has all kinds of attractions. We have one that isn't in the guidebooks.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Where were the voters?
Columnists
top story

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Where were the voters?

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

My first shift at a Napa County Vote Center was slower than slow. Thank heavens for the pancakes. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: The heaviest book of my life
Columnists
top story

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: The heaviest book of my life

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Columnist Kevin Courtney read some "heavy" books in school, but nothing as weighty as this one. He feared the return of carpal tunnel. 

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: On time and taking risks, sometimes
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: On time and taking risks, sometimes

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

If there's a worse trait than chronic tardiness, this columnist is unfamiliar with it.

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: What's wrong with this ride?
Columnists

Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: What's wrong with this ride?

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Cars are a bigger deal for most people than for me.

Napa Journal: Courtney takes another job
Lifestyles
editor's pick

Napa Journal: Courtney takes another job

  • KEVIN COURTNEY
  • Updated

After retiring from the Register in June, former city editor Kevin Courtney discovered that unbroken leisure wasn't his thing. That's when John Tuteur came calling. 

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News