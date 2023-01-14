Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Rediscovering a lost step-sister

My father had five children — four with my mom and a fifth, a daughter, with his second wife. Things didn’t go well for Bernie with either family.

When he died at age 83, he was estranged from all five of us. In its own way, a remarkable feat.

Those of us in the first batch went south with our mother after the divorce in 1960. Our half-sister Tamara was born two years later in New York.

From the outset, she was cast into a distant Courtney orbit. Not only did she live a great distance from the rest of us, her mother was the “other woman” who contributed to the wreckage of our parents’ marriage.

Looking back on that era, it’s clear that Tamara deserved better from her half-siblings. She had to fend for herself with alcoholic parents.

What’s my excuse for not embracing Tamara more fully? We didn’t grow up together. I had a family of my own to raise on the West Coast. On visits to see my full-blooded sibs in Tennessee and Indiana, a dip into Florida, her adult home, just wasn’t in the cards.

If asked to conjure up an image of Tamara, I’d describe a sweet teenage girl with a soft voice, not the graying 60-year-old woman now living with disabilities. In her entire adulthood, I’ve seen her in the flesh only twice.

Only in recent times have I tried to make amends for the decades of neglect. Around the holidays I call her.

I agree that one call a year to someone who shares my Courtneyness is meager, but it’s an improvement.

This year’s call was on New Year’s Day. Tamara had offered to FaceTime, but I declined, preferring to put on ear buds and just talk.

The minute she picked up the phone, decades of separation evaporated. I wasn’t talking to an ersatz Courtney. I was talking to family.

Tamara was relaxed as well. She treated me like a fond litter mate.

How could this be? We’ve been face to face only twice in four decades. I ignored her during her most traumatic years. But there she was, happy to be talking to a sib.

We talked for two hours. We didn’t attempt a comprehensive catching-up. Most specifically, we didn’t resurrect dad stories.

Instead, we celebrated the now. Tamara told of her weekly FaceTime sessions with her grandchildren in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and her life partner who helps her cope with crippling pain.

Although her disability is the real deal and some days she can hardly walk, she shunned self-pity. She even put a positive spin on the pending eviction from their affordable apartment so the site can be redeveloped for million-dollar condos.

Her life is rich in unexpected ways, she said.

And what about me and her other half-siblings?

Except for dear Joe, we’re all still kicking, I said. The 1960 implosion of the Courtney family may have knocked us for a loop, but it didn’t knock us out. Two of us also have grandchildren.

In these annual calls I’m always tempted to apologize for letting her wander alone in the metaphorical swamp that is Florida, but I never do.

At the end of this year’s call, I powered up my love vibe and suggested we not wait until next Christmas to connect. Why ration calls to only once a year?

Tamara agreed, though she was entitled to doubt my commitment. Didn’t I make that same proposal last year, but still waited a full 12 months between calls?

I was suffused with a toasty happiness when we hung up. My Tamara outreach felt like my most “Christmas moment” of the season.

Our lives have so little in common, yet so much in common. Dad is long gone, but the lives he set in motion keep spinning.