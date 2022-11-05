Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Skipping four meals killed my joie de vivre

Among life’s unpleasant experiences, one of the worst is having a doctor inspect your colon with a flashlight.

Could any part of me be more private? Yet I ask a doctor to survey my large intestine every five years. I want assurance that I’m not developing the cancer that killed both my mother and Cheryl’s stepfather.

While a tube-up-the-colon is cringy, it’s actually anticlimactic. I’m knocked out for the procedure, so I experience no pain, no embarrassment, no anything. It’s the prep that’s the killer.

I picked up my bowel prep kit in August. It sat perched on my dresser for two months, reminding me daily of the fasting and purging scheduled for late October.

I hated what was to come. I insisted on what was to come.

My mother, a retired nurse, had ignored symptoms that something was seriously wrong. Was it squeamishness? Fear of having her suspicions confirmed?

What I do know is that colon cancer is a miserable, often preventable way to die. I’ve vowed that this won’t be me.

My “last supper” was on a Sunday, two days before checking myself into Queen of the Valley. I wouldn’t be able to eat anything for the next 40 hours.

I get cranky when a meal is late. The prospect of skipping two breakfasts, a lunch and a dinner had me questioning my survivability. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the patient died of starvation before presenting himself to the Queen?

No knock on Rutherford Grill, but my choice for my final meal – a cheese/squash enchilada – was not the best. My advice to others: Go big on meat. If not a juicy steak, then at least a cheeseburger with fries.

The fasting protocol allowed me to drink water, apple juice and black coffee. And so I did. The coffee was the lifesaver.

Cheryl ate regular meals during my fast, but did so out of view. A small kindness, this.

Twenty-four hours into my ordeal, I got jittery and roamed the house like a caged animal looking for something to chomp. Chips and chocolate had never been so desirable.

Coleridge described a similar situation in a poem: “Food, food everywhere, nor any crumb to eat.”

As much as I wanted to, I knew I couldn’t cheat. My colon, all five feet of it, had to be as empty as the inside of a garden hose if the doctor was going to detect cancerous polyps.

The day before my procedure, I had to drink a 16-ounce cocktail of sodium and other chemicals that tasted like perfumed sea water … and smelled like the white cakes that supposedly sweeten the smell of urinals. Seven hours later I forced down another 16 ounces.

After each download, I retreated to the bathroom, my new best friend.

On the day of, I awoke feeling perky. My torturous fast was about to end. It was like old home week at the hospital. I spied two acquaintances of my generation waiting for their own colonoscopies. My heart swelled. A band of brothers!

The special procedures unit at the Queen is efficient. They strip you of your clothing, pop you under heated blankets, then parade you and your bed to the room where the anesthesia will be dripped into a vein.

I remember the doctor asking me to confirm my name and his name and the procedure’s name, but then my memory got erased. When Cheryl picked me up an hour or so later, she says I babbled euphorically.

When we got home, I streaked to the kitchen and poured myself a bowl of Cheerios and sliced a banana.

Who feasts on Cheerios? A post-colonoscopy patient, that’s who.

Then came the doctor’s report: No polyps. We won’t meet again for another five years.