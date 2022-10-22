Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Spammers doubt my intelligence

I average 50 or so highly dubious emails daily. They land in my spam folder.

Yesterday’s haul included several notices that packages with my name on them couldn’t be delivered until I provided additional info.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Other claimed that I’d won prizes – a $5,000 cash card from Publishers Clearing House, a $5,000 Power Ball card, a Samsung smartphone, a Dyson vacuum. Another said that a “concealed gun permit certificate” was waiting for me if I jumped through a few hoops.

More modest were emails promising $50 and $100 to take shopper surveys for Lowe’s, Home Depot, CVS, JCPenney, McDonald’s and more.

Do they not know that I’m not a shopper?

As further proof that these spammers don’t know the real me, one email said I could lose 50 pounds in 28 days if I bought “no-exercise ‘skinny pills’ that melt belly fat like butter.”

Note my physique, guys. I’m a walking skinny pill!

Other communiques offered products to vanquish toenail fungi, tone up my colon and enlarge my penis. I’m always willing to learn more about such matters, but I didn’t dare click. My family doctor wouldn’t have approved.

Even the plight of Ukraine has been spamified. A “Ukrainian widow” said she’d lost her husband, son and daughter to Russian bullets. Fortunately, her husband had sent $8.5 million to France before his death. Would I take that money and invest it for her?

That would have been the humanitarian thing to do, but I doubted my financial acumen. My personal investment portfolio is looking awfully war-torn these days.

Then there was “Keisha” – a raven-haired seductress, to judge by her photo. “I am looking forward to chatting with you!” she said. “I’d like to show myself and maybe even more.”

I’m not in your league, Keisha. I’m a Register columnist, for heaven’s sake.

Normally I don’t scrutinize my spam folder for details such as these. I scan for emails that have been wrongly categorized, then do a bulk delete.

But if spam manages to avoid Yahoo’s filter and shows up in my regular in-box, what choice do I have? I dive right in.

The first email from “Yahoo” arrived Oct. 3. It said my account would be killed if I didn’t update my personal info that very day.

This didn’t sound legit, but it played to my chronic email insecurity. I read the message three times, noting capitalization errors, then backed away. I let it just sit there, stinking up the joint.

A “Yahoo Oath Privacy Policy Update” arrived the next morning. I must accept “revised terms of service” by Nov. 1 or Yahoo would pull my plug. A day later came a notice that my Yahoo account was “over quota.”

My non-responses were provoking. “We noticed that you have been ignoring our messages,” an Oct. 7 email said. But if I clicked on “Upgrade Here,” I’d be back in Yahoo’s good graces.

I smiled. I was dealing with an inept blackmailer. All bluster, no action.

I was wrong. The next day the false Yahoo decided to play hardball. “We are deleting your account,” it wrote, unless I “resolve this issue now.”

I smirked.

The spammer sensed my smirk. A follow-up email said I would be blocked the following day. No more playing games.

At dawn the next day came a notice that Yahoo was closing my mailbox immediately. The email ended with a big “THANK YOU.”

Was that an attempt at sarcasm?

As you might have guessed, my email did not end that day or any day since. What did end was the harassment.

Things are now back to normal. In my inbox, the usual assortment of legitimate ads and news updates, but precious few personal messages to light up my life.

And in my spam folder? The same scuzzy 50 or so daily messages that promise rewards and riches and health products to build me up and shrink me down.