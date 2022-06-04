Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: The heaviest book of my life

KEVIN COURTNEY
I prefer reading books of modest size. Three hundred pages always seems about right. If it’s a barnburner, maybe 400.
But 1,000 pages? That’s not a book; that’s an encyclopedia.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
I found myself in fat-book territory when I ordered David McCullough’s biography of President Harry Truman from the library. At 992 pages, plus another 100 pages of bibliography, it had the heft of a small Thanksgiving turkey.
After lugging it home, I questioned not only my choice of reads — “Truman” had won a Pulitzer Prize, but I’d always considered our 33rd president a lightweight — but my physical stamina.
I asked Cheryl to try lifting the tome. Have you ever read anything like it?
“Gone With the Wind” was a long read, she said, but she had no problem wrangling the paperback version.
I hauled “Truman” into the bathroom for a weigh-in. The folks at the Guinness World Records might want to know.
I weighed myself with and without book, then did the math: Three and a half pounds!
I let “Truman” sit unopened for several weeks. I was intimidated by its immensity. Once I began reading, what were the odds that I would finish? Not great. Then I’d feel bad about my lack of resolve.
The arrival of my first “overdue notice” spurred me to action. Selecting our most comfortable chair, I sat down one afternoon with “Truman” plunked on my lap. Holding it upright strained my wrists.
I made adjustments. I sank deeper into the chair. I brought up my knees so they could do some of the supporting.
I had to quit after 30 pages. My body was rebelling.
But I liked what I was reading. McCullough’s easy style befitted the “common man” from Independence, Missouri who never went to college and worked on a farm well into his adult years. What miracles had allowed such a person to become president of our republic?
At my next reading session, I hauled out a pyramid-shaped object that we’d owned for years, but hadn’t been sure of its intended use. The instant I put it in my lap, I knew: this was a book proper-upper. It worked.
Another library notice arrived. “Truman” was even more overdue.
By then I’d devoured 150 pages, with 850 pages to go. My situation seemed hopeless.
Spurts of daytime reading weren’t going to be enough. I’d have to take “Truman” to bed.
By propping myself up with three pillows and placing the padded pyramid on my stomach, I had “Truman” within the range of my reading glasses without causing wrist strain. I could now plug away both day and night.
Reading is a skill, like jogging. Hard to do at first. Easier after you’ve conditioned your body to the task.
I was now loving my time with “give ‘em hell, Harry.” A guy of his place and time, yet of finer qualities than his peers. More fair-minded than the rural white society that he grew up in. An unmatched work ethic. A loyal husband. A World War I artillery officer who led men into battle.
How did Harry get to the White House? He was a people person. The Kansas City political machine smiled on him. Against the odds, he was elected U.S. senator. Finally, Franklin Roosevelt unenthusiastically picked him for his running mate in 1944 … and then died.
When Truman assumed the presidency, he was faced with momentous decisions that still shape our world: Ending WWII with the A bomb, sending troops to fight in Korea, standing up to the Russians.
Although it took me took me two months, I did finish “Truman.” Daily reading spurts had become addicting. I enjoyed time traveling to a mid-century America that my parents would have been familiar with. It was comforting to learn that politics back then were messy too.
I finished “Truman” with a genuine tear in my eye. Harry and I had spent so many hours together. I didn’t want to say goodbye.
That sentimental moment has passed. What remains is the bragging: I just read a three-and-a-half pound book.
30 iconic posters from World War II
30 iconic posters from World War II
Propaganda can be a powerful weapon, capable of arousing passions, unifying communities, stirring up fear, or changing minds no bullet or bomb can do. During World War II, Allied and Axis forces used propaganda posters to spread their messages around the world.
Stacker searched Getty Archives to find 30 iconic posters from World War II that highlight their power and enduring style. They hail from the United States, Great Britain, the Soviet Union, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Vichy France. Some of the posters fueled patriotism, faith in the nation, and a belief in the righteousness of the war effort to protect national values and virtues.
Many aimed to boost morale and deliver a message of shared sacrifice. Duty meant scraping together money to invest in a United States war bond or digging a victory garden to feed the family. Every citizen had a job to do.
War could be glorified, with posters showing might and muscle as well as confidence and courage. Soldiers were handsome and fearless, guns were sturdy, and legions of airplanes overhead were formidable. But many were dark reminders of battlefield losses, sinister images of a lurking enemy, or the perils of careless talk or a slit of light breaching a blackout. Some reached out to particular audiences such as women, encouraging them to step out and test out new roles. Those invitations to change would mark the dawn of modern feminism. More than a few had messages that are familiar and popular today, whether they are calls to conserve fuel, travel lightly, or grow food locally on rooftops and in empty lots.
Propaganda posters from all sides were an extraordinary art form that used basic colors and simple words to reach the broadest audience.
The icons survive. Uncle Sam and Rosie the Riveter are still employed today. The works remain stirring and powerful, even as we may hope the brutality and cruelty of such a war remain a thing of the past.
You may also like: How communities are dealing with invasive species across the U.S.
National Archives // Getty Images
'Buy More War Bonds and Stamps’
In this poster, circa 1942, a powerful fist punches through the image of a swastika, urging Americans to “Buy More War Bonds and Stamps.” The United States
issued war bonds and stamps to help finance the war effort.
David Pollack/Corbis // Getty Images
‘I Want You’
One of the most lasting and iconic symbols of U.S. patriotism is Uncle Sam, clad in red, white, and blue with piercing eyes and a pointing finger in this recruitment poster.
James Montgomery Flagg, a magazine illustrator, used himself as the model. First produced in World War I, the poster was adapted for use in World War II.
Wikimedia Commons
‘Keep Calm and Carry On’
The slogan
“Keep Calm and Carry On” was printed on posters by the British government to be distributed in the event of a German invasion. As that did not happen, the poster was never officially used in public, and following the war, copies were believed destroyed in the National Salvage Campaign recycling effort. Decades later, a handful of the posters were found. Today the saying is the basis of popular memes from humorous to political.
SSPL/National Archives // Getty Images
‘Come into the Factories’
The “Come into the Factories” poster encouraged women in Britain to fill critical jobs such as manufacturing as the men went off to fight.
Efforts to draw women into the war effort were often aimed at those who had never worked outside the home.
You may also like: U.S. Army by the numbers
Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images // Getty Images
‘Adolf Hitler ist der Sieg!’
This German poster of the Nazi leader posed behind a chair declares, “Adolf Hitler is Victory.” The portrait was created by German artist
Rudolf Gerhard Zill.
Galerie Bilderwelt //Getty Images
Japanese air force poster
Japanese war propaganda posters sought to glorify the nation’s military might. This
poster of the Imperial Air Force shows countless airplanes flying over a globe decorated with Japan’s historic sun symbols.
DeAgostini // Getty Images
‘Avenge Pearl Harbor’
This dramatic call to arms asks Americans to take action following the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy on Dec. 7, 1941. With
Uncle Sam raising his fist at warplanes overhead, the appeal marked a key moment in the war, when Americans became motivated to spurn isolationism and join the cause.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).
‘Defend Your Country’
Uncle Sam is rolling up his sleeves, flexing his muscles and clenching his fist in this U.S. Army “
Defend Your Country” recruitment poster. Simple and bright, it presents a sense of confidence and strength.
David Pollack/Corbis // Getty Images
‘Is YOUR Trip Necessary?’
The
“Is YOUR Trip Necessary?” poster of the bright-eyed, eager faces of troops gathered in front of a train was used by the U.S. government’s Office of Defense Transportation to remind civilians that the railroad was needed in the war effort. By 1943, the government restricted leisure use of automobiles and busses to conserve fuel and rubber, leaving just trains for traveling long distances. Commercial artist Montgomery Melbourne, who made the image, is credited with designing advertising images for Kool cigarettes, Morton Salt, and Wrigley’s Spearmint Gum.
Swim Ink 2, LLC/CORBIS/Corbis // Getty Images
‘Keep Us Flying!’
“Keep Us Flying! Buy War Bonds" by an unidentified artist portrays Lt.
Robert W. Dietz, a Tuskegee Airman. Black men who registered for the draft served in segregated units like the Tuskegee Airmen of the U.S. Army Air Corps. It was highly decorated for bravery and distinguished service.
U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
‘This is Nazi Brutality’
The U.S. poster “This is Nazi Brutality,” showing a hooded prisoner in chains, tells the story of the Czech village of
Lidice, where all the men were shot and the women and children sent to camps in retaliation for the assassination of SS officer Reinhard Heydrich. Initial German intelligence indicated the villagers had helped the resistance, but eventually, there was no evidence they were involved. The poster was created by Lithuanian-born American artist Ben Shahn, known for his portrayals of social and political topics.
Galerie Bilderwelt // Getty Images
‘Meeting over Berlin’
Celebrating the alliance of the Soviet Union and Great Britain, pilots from each nation shake hands from their cockpits as they drop bombs over Berlin in this “Meeting over Berlin” propaganda poster that declares “This handshake will not be healthy for the Germans.”
The poster was created by
Kukryniksy, the name used by three artists—Porfirii Nikitich Krylov, Mikhail Vasil’evich Kupriianov, and Nikolai Aleksandrovich Sokolov—who collaborated for many years on cartoons, book illustrations, and poster designs. Their work was widely published and honored by the Soviet government.
You may also like: Least obedient dog breeds
Galerie Bilderwelt // Getty Images
‘UNITED we are strong’
Glorifying the power of Allied forces, flags from each of the Allied nations are wrapped around the powerful cannons in the poster “UNITED we are strong. UNITED we will win.”
Artist Henry Koerner fled Nazi persecution of the Jews and immigrated to the United States from Vienna in 1938. He returned to Europe as a U.S. soldier and learned that his family had been deported and died.
Galerie Bilderwelt // Getty Images
‘Become a Nurse’
The poster “Become a Nurse” was produced by the U.S. Public Health Service, encouraging women to become military nurses. The nation had a shortage of nurses during the war, and in 1943, Congress established the
Cadet Nurse Corps. Almost 120,000 women trained with the Corps and served in military hospitals and other facilities.
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
‘They Give Blood’
This German and Vichy French propaganda poster urged citizens to join the Service du Travail Obligatoire (STO) or Compulsory Work Service. It depicts lines of workers filing into factories under the image of a helmeted soldier and the words: “They give blood, give your work to save Europe from Bolshevism."
The STO required workers in collaborationist France to provide two years of service, and they were put to work in Germany, France, Austria, Poland, and Czechoslovakia.
Leemage/Corbis // Getty Images
‘Doing all you can, brother?’
A handsome blond, blue-eyed soldier, his head wrapped in a bloody bandage, asks, “Doing all you can, brother?” in this U.S. government poster advertising war bonds. During World War II,
Americans bought more than $185 billion worth of war bonds that came in denominations as small as $25, were sold at a discount, and matured in 10 years. Commercial illustrator Robert Sloan was commissioned by the government to create the poster and given a Citation for Distinguished Service for the work.
Swim Ink 2, LLC/CORBIS/Corbis // Getty Images
‘Of Course I Can!’
A bright-eyed young woman in a kitchen apron clutches jars of preserves and vegetables as she declares, “Of Course I Can. I'm as patriotic as can be—And ration points won't worry me!” Her cheerful face was part of the government’s
War Food Administration campaign that encouraged Americans to can food to cope with shortages and rationing. Artist Dick Williams was a commercial illustrator whose work appeared in newspaper and magazine advertising.
You may also like: Can you answer these real Jeopardy questions about U.S. military history?
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
‘Don’t Let That Shadow Touch Them’
The ominous shadow of a Nazi swastika darkens this poster of three children playing with a doll, a toy airplane, and a makeshift American flag. The depiction of their innocence was used in the exhortation to help fund the war effort by purchasing war bonds, with the words “Don’t Let That Shadow Touch Them.”
Creator Lawrence Beall Smith served as a combat artist who traveled on U.S. military aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean and witnessed the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, in 1944.
U.S. National Archives
“Ecco i Liberatori”
In this Italian poster, America’s Statue of Liberty, with the face of a grinning skull, presides over destroyed buildings in flames. The phrase “Ecco i Liberatori!” or “Here are the liberators!” was
a comment on the barbarity of U.S. forces by the Italian government.
Galerie Bilderwelt //Getty Images
‘Waffen-SS’
This German recruitment poster portrays a helmeted soldier in profile, staring into the distance, with the words “Waffen-SS” and “Eintritt Nach Vollendetem 17 Lebensjahr,” meaning recruits must be at least 17 years old. The
Waffen-SS was the military arm of the feared SS elite security force in Nazi Germany and included Adolf Hitler’s bodyguards and battalions that ran concentration camps.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
‘Buy War Bonds’
Looking more like a watercolor painting than propaganda, the “Buy War Bonds” poster shows a flag-bearing Uncle Sam in the clouds, directing troops brandishing bayonets. The godly image conveys a sense of the divine virtue of the Allied effort against Axis forces.
Swim Ink 2, LLC/CORBIS/Corbis // Getty Images
“She’s a WOW”
American illustrator Adolph Treidler created several posters during World War II celebrating Women Ordnance Workers, or WOWs, who made military materials such as weapons and munitions. The motivational poster shows a beautiful woman tackling a traditionally male job with the line “She’s a WOW.”
David Pollack/Corbis // Getty Images
‘When You Ride Alone You Ride With Hitler!’
The “When You Ride Alone You Ride With Hitler!” poster calls upon Americans to
carpool and conserve fuel for military use. It was created by American artist Weimer Pursell who designed well-known advertising for Coca-Cola, American Airlines, Winchester Rifles, and the 1933 Chicago World's Fair.
Hulton Archives // Getty Images
‘He’s Watching You’
The menacing eyes of a helmeted enemy soldier dominate this U.S. government poster that reads “He’s Watching
You,” cautioning Americans that spies could lurk anywhere. A survey of the public by the government’s Office of Facts and Figures in 1942 determined that many viewers misinterpreted the poster, with some mistaking the German helmet for the Liberty Bell. The Office of War Information was created later that year to oversee poster production and control messaging.
David Pollack/Corbis // Getty Images
‘FOOD IS A WEAPON’
The U.S. Office of War Information poster declaring
“Food is a Weapon” was part of a campaign to trim food waste amid shortages and rationing. The admonition to “Eat It All” also reminded Americans of the need to stay healthy and strong as the war raged.
U.S. National Archives
‘Plant a Victory Garden’
“Plant a Victory Garden” shows a soldier and a gardener chatting over a white picket fence with the words “I see we’re fighting the war together.” Americans grew their own vegetables and fruits in
victory gardens as commercial crops and transportation were taken up by the war effort, and food rationing was imposed. The victory garden campaign was employed to remind Americans they could pitch in and show patriotism in their own yard. First lady Eleanor Roosevelt planted a victory garden on the lawn of the White House.
Swim Ink 2, LLC/CORBIS/Corbis // Getty Images
‘Freedom Shall Prevail’
The “Freedom Shall Prevail” poster shows uniformed soldiers from Allied countries, their flags forming a “V” for victory. The poster reminds viewers of the far-flung members of the Allied front, such as New Zealand, Southern Rhodesia, and South Africa. It was a creation of William Little
, an artist commissioned by Great Britain's Ministry of Information during World War II.
You may also like: Origins of the 50 most popular dog breeds
Fotosearch // Getty Images
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!