Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: The heaviest book of my life

I prefer reading books of modest size. Three hundred pages always seems about right. If it’s a barnburner, maybe 400.

But 1,000 pages? That’s not a book; that’s an encyclopedia.

I found myself in fat-book territory when I ordered David McCullough’s biography of President Harry Truman from the library. At 992 pages, plus another 100 pages of bibliography, it had the heft of a small Thanksgiving turkey.

After lugging it home, I questioned not only my choice of reads — “Truman” had won a Pulitzer Prize, but I’d always considered our 33rd president a lightweight — but my physical stamina.

I asked Cheryl to try lifting the tome. Have you ever read anything like it?

“Gone With the Wind” was a long read, she said, but she had no problem wrangling the paperback version.

I hauled “Truman” into the bathroom for a weigh-in. The folks at the Guinness World Records might want to know.

I weighed myself with and without book, then did the math: Three and a half pounds!

I let “Truman” sit unopened for several weeks. I was intimidated by its immensity. Once I began reading, what were the odds that I would finish? Not great. Then I’d feel bad about my lack of resolve.

The arrival of my first “overdue notice” spurred me to action. Selecting our most comfortable chair, I sat down one afternoon with “Truman” plunked on my lap. Holding it upright strained my wrists.

I made adjustments. I sank deeper into the chair. I brought up my knees so they could do some of the supporting.

I had to quit after 30 pages. My body was rebelling.

But I liked what I was reading. McCullough’s easy style befitted the “common man” from Independence, Missouri who never went to college and worked on a farm well into his adult years. What miracles had allowed such a person to become president of our republic?

At my next reading session, I hauled out a pyramid-shaped object that we’d owned for years, but hadn’t been sure of its intended use. The instant I put it in my lap, I knew: this was a book proper-upper. It worked.

Another library notice arrived. “Truman” was even more overdue.

By then I’d devoured 150 pages, with 850 pages to go. My situation seemed hopeless.

Spurts of daytime reading weren’t going to be enough. I’d have to take “Truman” to bed.

By propping myself up with three pillows and placing the padded pyramid on my stomach, I had “Truman” within the range of my reading glasses without causing wrist strain. I could now plug away both day and night.

Reading is a skill, like jogging. Hard to do at first. Easier after you’ve conditioned your body to the task.

I was now loving my time with “give ‘em hell, Harry.” A guy of his place and time, yet of finer qualities than his peers. More fair-minded than the rural white society that he grew up in. An unmatched work ethic. A loyal husband. A World War I artillery officer who led men into battle.

How did Harry get to the White House? He was a people person. The Kansas City political machine smiled on him. Against the odds, he was elected U.S. senator. Finally, Franklin Roosevelt unenthusiastically picked him for his running mate in 1944 … and then died.

When Truman assumed the presidency, he was faced with momentous decisions that still shape our world: Ending WWII with the A bomb, sending troops to fight in Korea, standing up to the Russians.

Although it took me took me two months, I did finish “Truman.” Daily reading spurts had become addicting. I enjoyed time traveling to a mid-century America that my parents would have been familiar with. It was comforting to learn that politics back then were messy too.

I finished “Truman” with a genuine tear in my eye. Harry and I had spent so many hours together. I didn’t want to say goodbye.

That sentimental moment has passed. What remains is the bragging: I just read a three-and-a-half pound book.