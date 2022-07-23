Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Time to lie about my age?

My appetite for health news has increased dramatically since retiring from the Register a year ago. When I was a worker bee, I considered myself virtually indestructible. Now, with endless amounts of time to contemplate eternity, I’ve become susceptible to health clickbait.

I used to scoff at such come-ons as "12 symptoms of cancer you should never disregard," but not now. If there's a nugget of info that could increase my longevity, count me in.

That “12 symptoms of cancer” story was guaranteed to attract anyone with an ounce of hypochondria. I clicked, fully expecting I would end up scheduling a MRI or two when I finished reading.

I got a few symptoms in before snapping to my senses. Is this who you’ve become, Kevin? Someone who lets internet scare tactics ruffle your golden years?

Instead, I moved on … to a balancing challenge.

An ad asked me to try balancing on one foot for 10 seconds, which at first blush sounded like fun – an exercise that anyone could succeed at.

And if I couldn’t, oh my! My chances of dying in the next 10 years would be 84% higher than those who could.

On my first try I wobbled. I recoiled in horror. I'm doomed!

On my second try, no wobble. I went a half minute or more on each leg.

Not only wasn’t I doomed, I was a one-legged wonder!

Some of these online health promotions have a fringe-y quality. One cancer quiz tried to steer me to a "top naturopathic doctor" who has appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show." She would share with me health secrets that go “against usual medical advice."

Frankly, that was a total turnoff. I wanted the “usual medical advice." I was just hoping to not have to pay for it.

Our local hospital, Providence Queen of the Valley, ran a Facebook ad offering to assess my risk of heart disease if I took a short quiz.

The source was credible and I had a few extra minutes. I clicked.

I was asked to give my sex, age, numbers from my most recent physical, including weight, blood pressure and cholesterol, and any personal/family history with heart disease.

As a trim, non-smoker runner, I expected to ace the quiz. I expected Queen of the Valley to say my heart was in tip-top shape.

That's not what happened. My Heart Health Profiler Report said my "heart age" was three years older than my actual age and my risk for cardiovascular disease was "High."

How high? Over the next 10 years I had a 30% chance of a heart attack or stroke.

Anticipating my alarm, Providence Queen of the Valley offered in a follow-up phone message and email to put me in contact with a local cardiologist.

I was stunned. How could this be happening to healthy me?

When I read deeper, I learned that although seven of my survey answers put me at low risk of heart disease, my blood pressure put me at moderate risk.

And my high-risk factors? I’m a male. And I’m 75.

Gulp.

What can I do to improve my Heart Health Profiler Report? I’m thinking hard. Perhaps a sex change? If necessary, lie about my age?

Finally, a provocative story from an esteemed news source. According to a study, people who give up reading fiction may be developing “memory issues.” If they can’t remember what a character did on page 3 when they get to page 11, they turn away from novels.

Hmmm. I don’t read fiction. I stopped decades ago. Was it because plot points evaporated as soon as I turned the page?

Sadly, I can’t remember.